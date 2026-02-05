IIM-Lucknow mulls corporate park to bring IT firms closer to campus

With a view to facilitating an intensive interface between the industry and the graduating students, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) plans to set up a corporate park around the campus. The proposal has been discussed at length by the IIM-L director with senior faculty members. (File)

On the lines of research and innovation parks at the IITs (Madras, Bombay, Delhi, etc), IIM-L director prof MP Gupta, who came from IIT-Delhi, has come up with the idea of a corporate park.

The proposal has been discussed at length by the IIM-L director with senior faculty members, and the institute is expected to approach chief minister Yogi Adityanath shortly to seek logistical and administrative support for the project.

“The IIM-L campus itself is spread over 185 acres of land, and a corporate park will require sufficient land in the surrounding area. Top-notch IT companies will be invited to set up their establishments, paving the way for a better interface between our students and corporate experts,” said a senior faculty member who is part of the core group involved in the initiative.

Officials say they will require 20 to 50 acres of land for the project.

IIM-L director prof MP Gupta is likely to seek an appointment with the chief minister in this regard. Since land acquisition would require government approvals, the project’s progress would depend largely on support from the state leadership and administration, the faculty member said.

“The establishment of a corporate park will open a new window of opportunities for all our students who will benefit immensely. It can be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model as it requires funding for civil construction and all other necessary logistics requirements. It is a path-breaking initiative, but a lot will depend on the approach and interest of the state government,” the professor said.

What is a corporate park?

A corporate park is a large, planned development designed for office-based companies, typically featuring modern infrastructure and amenities. It’s like a business hub with multiple companies under one roof, a faculty member explained.

In India, corporate parks are often part of larger real estate projects, offering office spaces, meeting rooms, cafeterias with recreational facilities. Examples include Noida’s Corporate Park, Gurugram’s Cyber Park and Infosys Corporate Park in Bengaluru.

JEE (Advanced) to be eligibility criterion for UG AI programme

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the four-year undergraduate programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) of the IIM-L at an event in New Delhi on February 12. The minister will also announce new initiatives of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and IIT, Bombay. The heads of all three institutions have been invited to the event, a faculty member said.

A faculty member said JEE (Advanced) will be the eligibility criterion for admission to the IIM-L undergraduate AI programme. “The rationale behind using the JEE (Advanced) merit list is to ensure the intake of high-quality students, as compared to Common University Entrance Test (CUET),” the professor said.

The institute had also considered conducting its own entrance examination but dropped the idea after deliberations. “Holding a separate entrance test would have been a cumbersome exercise. JEE (Advanced) ensures that students entering the undergraduate AI programme have a strong science background and are better equipped to adapt to the course,” the professor added.