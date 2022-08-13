IIT Kanpur, BHEL ink MoU to boost research and development

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work on the emerging opportunities in the Indian defence and aerospace sectors.

Both parties agreed in principle to co-operate, pursue research and development, and collaborate in manufacturing and supplying components, sub-assemblies and systems or equipment in mutually agreed areas of interest.

The MoU was signed by Jai Prakash Srivastava, executive director, on behalf of BHEL, and Prof AR Harish, dean of research and development, on behalf of IIT Kanpur. The BHEL team also included PC Jha, executive director, BHEL, Haridwar unit, Pervez Ahmad and Rohit Bansal. The IIT Kanpur team included Prof Manindra Agrawal, department of computer science and engineering, Prof Deepu Philip, department of industrial and management engineering, Avanti Joshi, and Shreya Mishra, representatives from corporate relations and communication (CRC) cell, office of R&D, IIT Kanpur, according to a press release.

Commenting on the MoU, Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur said, “The defence and aerospace sectors are two of the most consistently evolving sectors in India. IIT Kanpur has been involved in various strategic partnerships and multi-disciplinary collaborations with government agencies as well as private organisations in these sectors. This agreement with BHEL initiates another such crucial agreement for the institute. Both the organisations would leverage their expertise to assert cohesive efforts in strengthening the defence and aerospace sectors of the state as well as the nation. It would surely accelerate the steps towards exploring multi-disciplinary avenues of growth in these crucial sectors for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Prof Manindra Agrawal of IIT Kanpur said, “This agreement with BHEL to work collaboratively on research and development in the defence and aerospace domains will strengthen our resolve to create opportunities for growth in these sectors for the state and the nation as well. We will work in synergy to develop some crucial indigenised devices, equipment and systems quintessential for attaining self-reliance in these sectors.”

Both parties have identified critical technological avenues of collaboration like anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, UAV engines, manufacturing of composite fixed-wing UAVs of medium altitude long endurance (MALE) category and cyber security.

IIT Kanpur is one of the leading institutes in the UAV research and development domain in India while BHEL has established its leadership in manufacturing large products/systems. This collaboration will also provide impetus to the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor initiative with technology development at IIT Kanpur followed by manufacturing at BHEL.

Both parties agreed to set up a working group of members from both organisations to realise major goals envisioned under the MoU. Established as a “Maharatna” PSU, BHEL has gained prominence as one of India’s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprises that serves the core sectors of the economy and provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services to customers in the power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, defence and aerospace, oil and gas industry.

IIT Kanpur, on the other hand, is one of the country’s premier academic institutions with highly competent, motivated scientists/engineers, engaged in cutting-edge research and development initiatives across sectors.