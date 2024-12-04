IIT Kanpur gets 579 offers on Day 1 of placements, concerns ‘gone’

Amid worries of an economic slowdown impacting the job market, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur received 579 job offers by the end of Day 1 of a campus placement programme on Monday. As many as 523 students were offered positions in reputed firms through a combination of campus placement and pre-placement offers (PPOs). (File)

An official of the institute said the impact of a recession had been negligible so far.

Out of the 523 students, 199 stood out by accepting PPOs from leading domestic and global firms while 13 students bagged job offers abroad, according to media reports. The institute, however, did not share details of the packages offered to the students, an official said.

The first phase of the placement drive for 2024-25 will continue till December 15.

Last year (2023-24), the IIT saw a 12% drop in overall placements. This was primarily due to a dip in international job offers, though there was an increase in PPOs.

“This year, in contrast, negligible or little impact of recession was being seen on the job market,” the official said.

The first day witnessed participation from 74 organisations. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, SLB, and Deutsche Bank emerged as the top recruiters to tap the talent pool.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, the director of IIT Kanpur, said: “The large number of offers from leading companies on Day 1, including a significant number of international placements, highlights the global recognition of IIT Kanpur’s academic excellence and the calibre of our students. I would like to commend the efforts of the placement team for their dedication and meticulous planning.”

Last year, the first phase of the placement season at the IIT concluded with 989 offers, including 22 international offers. As many as 913 students, including those with PPOs, had secured placements.

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, the chairperson of the students’ placement office at IIT Kanpur, said, “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students and congratulate those who got selected on Day 1. We deeply value our recruiters’ continued collaboration and support, and look forward to bringing more opportunities for those participating in the placement programme in the coming days.”

11 IIT-BHU lads get ₹1 crore offers

The students of IIT-BHU in Varanasi received 259 pre-placement offers as part of an ongoing campus recruitment drive, which will end December 8.

While the highest annual salary package a student has received so far was ₹1.65 crore, the minimum was ₹10 lakh, said a senior IIT-BHU official, adding as many as 11 students had been offered an annual remuneration of ₹1 crore or above. As many as 232 companies were already taking part in the drive.