IIT Kanpur technician dies by suicide after ‘spat’ with fiancé

A 30-year-old junior technician at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur allegedly died by suicide inside the campus accommodation on Saturday, police officials said, adding it was suspected that she took the extreme step after a heated argument with her fiancé over the phone. The IIT-Kanpur administration expressed grief over the loss, stating they are cooperating fully with the authorities. (For Representation)

She had been with the IITK’s information technology department for the past three years. According to the police, the incident came to light when colleagues grew concerned after she failed to respond to their calls.

Upon reaching her room, they found her body hanging from the ceiling. A forensic team and personnel from the Kalyanpur police station reached the spot shortly after to collect evidence.

Investigators recovered a diary and several handwritten notes from the room, which have been sent for handwriting analysis.

Preliminary findings indicate that the woman was under emotional distress. “The initial probe suggests the victim had a verbal spat with her fiancé just before the incident,” said SM Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police (west).

“While the primary cause appears to be mental stress stemming from personal and family issues, we are scrutinising her call records and the recovered notes to establish the exact sequence of events.”

The IIT-Kanpur administration expressed grief over the loss, stating they are cooperating fully with the authorities. No formal complaint has been lodged by the family so far, though further legal proceedings are underway.