Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will commemorate its 65th Foundation Day on November 2. While defence minister Rajnath Singh will address students as the chief guest and Dr K Radhakrishnan, the chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) at IIT Kanpur, will be the guest of honour, officials said. IIT Kanpur to mark 65th Foundation Day on Nov 2

On the occasion, the IIT will honour 18 alumni with prestigious awards. These include the Distinguished Alumnus Awards to recognise the alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields; the Distinguished Services Awards to celebrate those who have significantly contributed to the institute’s growth and mission; the Young Alumnus Awards, acknowledging alumni for their remarkable achievements in the early stages of their career.

The IIT will also extend three Institute Fellows Awards to recognise and honour the faculty members who have eminently contributed to the overall growth of the institute. These awards reflect the excellence and values fostered by IIT Kanpur.

Director Manindra Agrawal said, “The 65th Foundation Day is a significant milestone in IIT Kanpur’s journey of academic excellence with a focus on research and innovation. This day is a celebration of our alumni’s outstanding achievements and the collective efforts of our faculty, students and staff. We look forward to continuing our legacy of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship while ensuring excellence in education at the institute.”