IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Lucknow launch joint accelerator programme
With the intent of supporting early-stage, growth-driven companies working in the domain of DeepTech and IoT and accelerating their product development, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Technopark of IIT-Kanpur have jointly launched a 6-month accelerator programme.
Deeptech or hard tech is a classification of organization, or more typically startup company, with the expressed objective of providing technology solutions based on substantial scientific or engineering challenges while the Internet of things (IoT) describes physical objects with sensors, processing ability, software and other technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communications networks.
It is one of the few occasions when the two premier institutes of higher education have joined hands to accelerate the startup ecosystem with each bringing its unique and unparalleled strengths to the joint accelerator programme, a press release said.
“The entrepreneurship and startups are quietly creating an economic revolution in India. Technopark@iitk and IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre have entered into a strategic alliance to jointly launch an impactful accelerator programme for early to growth-stage startups working in Deep-Tech and IoT,” said prof Anadi Pande, faculty-in-charge, IIML EIC.
The core offerings of the programme will enable the selected startups, a group of 6-10, to validate their technology, achieve better product-market fit, become market-ready ventures, design scalable and sustainable business models, streamline the fundraising approach, achieve market validation through pilots and access the market and investor network. Yamini Bhushan Pandey, MD, IIML EIC, said.
“Through the 6-month programme, IIML EIC will work closely with the onboarded startups to identify their challenges and gaps through a need assessment workshop. It will support the startups in commercializing their innovative ideas and tap market opportunities,” he said.
Technopark@iitk is the technology partner in the programme.
“Our primary responsibility is to provide technology support to the selected groups. This includes technology mentorship support, access to central research facilities, engagement with IITK students and co-working spaces,” said Dr Gopal Kamath, professor-in-charge, Technopark@iitk.
The programme is an opportunity for DeepTech startups to gain immersive learning and accelerate their growth at a rapid pace. It has started and the last date for receiving applications is April 30, 2022.
IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park Foundation is an independent not-for-profit Section 8 company.
-
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
-
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
-
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics