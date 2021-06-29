IIT-Kanpur, PGI Lucknow join hands to set up healthcare robotics CoE

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) has and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance innovation in accessible healthcare through indigenous solutions.

Under the MoU, the institutes will set up a centre of excellence (CoE) in telemedicine and healthcare robotics to nurture smart healthcare with an overarching objective of strengthening healthcare system.

The MoU signing ceremony, held on Monday, was attended by key members from both the institutes, including Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS and prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, prof Karandikar said, “Through this initiative, two leading institutions of India will join hands to uphold their vision of a robust, indigenous healthcare system focused on promoting interdisciplinary innovation. The MoU is a timely step in the right direction to enable an exchange of ideas across engineering and medicine as professionals from IIT Kanpur will receive the opportunity to collaborate with specialised doctors at SGPGI, Lucknow.”

IIT Kanpur and SGPGI Lucknow have agreed to establish an R&D set up for promoting telemedicine aided by ICT and 5G, and point-of-care testing and diagnostics. An integrated network of mobile health vans in rural areas and smart kiosks in urban locales will ensure last-mile connectivity to ascertain availability of emergency healthcare services.

Prof RK Dhiman said, “We will jointly launch courses in various fields of digital health which is not available in any engineering and medical educational institutions in the country at the moment. Current corona pandemic has made telemedicine technology a very popular and useful tool to bridge the gap between care providers and citizens. So, there is a need to develop indigenous technology platform and systems in large scale which can be affordable and made available widely.”

“This will promote entrepreneurship and develop a rural health system which can be deployed far and wide to strengthen the health system. The future holds the key for hybrid healthcare system for which the bond between engineering and medical discipline needs to be strengthened. In that context, the timing of handshake between two major institutions is appropriate which is going to yield immense benefit to the society,” he added.

Role of IIT Kanpur

Any telemedicine system is about creating a network of expected beneficiaries and medical experts and integrating them in a digital platform. A cost-effective platform consisting of hardware sensors and IoT (internet of things) controller devices needs to be developed for collecting patient health data. The system has to be integrated with cloud servers and mobile apps. In this regard, the role of IIT Kanpur will include:

• * Development of such portable IoT enabled health care systems along with point-of-care testing and diagnostics.

• * Designing customized mobile vans and kiosks equipped with AI-based diagnostics.

• * Integrating multi-lingual avatars with systems to give patients the feel of the presence of a doctor or a care giver. The avatars would especially be essential for patients with mental health disorders and elderly care.

Role of SGPGI, Lucknow

SGPGIMS, Lucknow, set up a school of telemedicine & biomedical informatics in 2006 with the objective of teaching and training healthcare personnel and clinical engineers’ tools and strategies of ICT-enabled health care.

It received a major Grant-in-Aid from the Union ministry of electronics & IT in 2007 to elevate the school to a national resource centre in telemedicine & biomedical informatics which was continued for five years.

From 2007 till date, the facility and trained technical human power have been supported by Union ministry of health & family welfare to develop and manage the national medical college network as the national resource centre.

With the collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the centre of excellence, the engineering aspects of clinical application of digital technologies can be addressed. With two decades of experience in application-oriented telemedicine research, development, and deployment, SGPGI’s collaboration with IIT Kanpur will foster synergies to cultivate an ecosystem at the intersection of technology and healthcare through capacity development.