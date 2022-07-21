IIT-Kanpur to hold GATE-2023
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2023 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. While IIT-Kanpur will lead the conduct of GATE-2023, IITs Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras) and Mumbai (Bombay) besides the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will coordinate in holding the exam.
The exam will be organised on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE and the department of higher education, ministry of education (MoE), government of India.
GATE 2023, a computer-based test (CBT), will be conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences.
A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or has completed any government degree in engineering/ technology/ architecture/ sciences/ commerce/ arts will be eligible to take the test.
Qualifying GATE is useful for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/ technology / architecture and (ii) doctoral programmes in relevant branches of arts and sacience in the institutions supported by the MoE and other government agencies. Further, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment processes.
The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 next year. The online application portal will be opened for the registration in the first week of September this year.
Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government's “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed. His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring hKhatik surfaced on social media.
29 drowning deaths in Bhushi dam since 2017
PUNE As per data shared by Lonavla police at least 39 people lost their lives in Lonavla due to drowning, out of these 29 tourists have died at Bhushi dam since 2017. During the last five years, six deaths due to drowning were reported in Lonavla in 2021 and 2020, thirteen in 2019, eight deaths in 2018, three in 2017 and three deaths until July 20, 2022.
UP moves up to 7th spot in India Innovation Index-2021 report
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has moved from ninth to seventh position in the third edition of India Innovation Index-2021, report of which was released by the NITI Ayog in New Delhi on Thursday, said the state government. The India Innovation Index, prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness, is an assessment framework, which ranks states and union territories on their innovation performance. Uttar Pradesh also scored highest in the business environment section.
PMC election office makes changes in 3.45 lakh voters, publishes final voters list
After receiving as many as 4,273 objections, the Pune Municipal Corporation election office has made changes in 3.45 lakh voters before publishing the final, ward-wise voters' list on Thursday. As per the final voters' list, there are a total 34.53 lakh voters. The voters' list is available on the PMC website as well as at the regional ward offices.
ED summons to Sonia Gandhi: Cong leaders protest in Pune
Congress leaders on Thursday held a protest in Pune, in front of the Pune district collector office, against Enforcement Directorate summons issued to party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Among those who took part in the protest outside the Collectorate here were senior leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Praniti Shinde and Vishwajeet Kadam.
