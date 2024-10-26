IIT-Kanpur to lead Centre of Excellence on ‘sustainable cities’

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) will lead the Center of Excellence (CoE) that will focus on addressing the challenges concerning sustainable cities, officials said. It will be a part of the Union ministry of education’s “Make AI in India, Make AI Work for India” initiative. (File)

To be led by Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi, the dean of School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, the CoE will focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to address the challenges related to sustainable cities. Its work will include tackling issues like energy forecasting, air quality, urban flooding, and developing digital twins for transportation and city management, he added.

“The Union government wanted to set up three AI-driven CoEs that will foucs on health, agriculture and sustainable cities. After rigorous evaluation for seven months and evaluating the proof of concepts, the IIT Kanpur-led consortium has finally been awarded a CoE on sustainable cities,” said Prof Tripathi.

While IIT Kanpur will lead it, other academic partners are IISc Benagluru, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Gandhinagar, NIT Calicut and IIIT Delhi. Besides, several prominent industries are also partners. It will work as a close-knit unit where academia, industry and startup will work together, said Prof Tripathi.

“We have some of the leading academic institutions and industries who are part of it. Over the next four years, we are going to work on sustainability-related issues such as energy forecasting, air quality monitoring and forecasting urban flood and planning, developing digital twins for transportation and city management.”

The team will develop innovative AI solutions to create more resilient and livable cities. This initiative is poised to make a real difference in the lives of millions of Indians, demonstrating the power of AI to solve real-world problems and create a more sustainable future.

In a social media post, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister of education, wrote: “The 3 CoEs in AI—‘healthcare, agriculture and sustainable cities’, will democratise AI innovations and research to revolutionise healthcare delivery, strengthen food security and address critical urban challenges. These COEs led by our top academic institutions will strengthen India’s AI capabilities and power the growth of India’s AI ecosystem.”

IIT-K social media post read: “The AI Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Cities, led by IIT Kanpur, will leverage artificial intelligence for smart city planning, traffic management, and efficient resource distribution. By integrating data from sensors, GIS maps, and satellite feeds, it will predict resource needs and enhance public space design. With shared infrastructure across Agriculture, Health, and Sustainable Cities the CoEs will further optimize costs and resources.”