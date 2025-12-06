‘Illegal construction’ at Prayagraj temple: Allahabad HC dismisses PIL

The Allahabad high court declined to interfere in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought stopping of alleged illegal construction on Ram Janki temple premises at Prayagraj district’s Shakargarh under Bara tehsil for business purposes, saying that the court cannot interfere in private and non-government property matter. The HC said filing of a PIL for the purpose of seeking direction to the state in relation to a private property/non-government property, cannot be countenanced. (For Representation)

The Ram Janki temple, located in Sadar Bazar, is around 200 years old and as per revenue record of nagar panchayat. It is located on the private property of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who has been made seventh respondent in the PIL.

Dismissing the PIL filed by one Ghanshyam Prasad Kesarwani, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said, “Filing of a PIL, for the purpose of seeking direction to the state in relation to a private property/non-government property, cannot be countenanced. The petition is, therefore, dismissed.”

The petitioner nowhere proved that it is a government property. However, the court said the petitioner is free to take appropriate proceedings in accordance with law.

In the PIL, the principal secretary, religious affair department (Dharmarth Karya Vibhag), UP, Prayagraj’s commissioner, DM, SDM, Bara tehsil, executive officer, nagar panchayat, Shankargarh, and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh have been made respondents (opposite parties).