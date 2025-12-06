Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
‘Illegal construction’ at Prayagraj temple: Allahabad HC dismisses PIL

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 10:52 pm IST

Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL to stop illegal construction at Ram Janki temple, stating it cannot intervene in private property matters.

The Allahabad high court declined to interfere in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought stopping of alleged illegal construction on Ram Janki temple premises at Prayagraj district’s Shakargarh under Bara tehsil for business purposes, saying that the court cannot interfere in private and non-government property matter.

The HC said filing of a PIL for the purpose of seeking direction to the state in relation to a private property/non-government property, cannot be countenanced. (For Representation)
The Ram Janki temple, located in Sadar Bazar, is around 200 years old and as per revenue record of nagar panchayat. It is located on the private property of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who has been made seventh respondent in the PIL.

Dismissing the PIL filed by one Ghanshyam Prasad Kesarwani, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said, “Filing of a PIL, for the purpose of seeking direction to the state in relation to a private property/non-government property, cannot be countenanced. The petition is, therefore, dismissed.”

The petitioner nowhere proved that it is a government property. However, the court said the petitioner is free to take appropriate proceedings in accordance with law.

In the PIL, the principal secretary, religious affair department (Dharmarth Karya Vibhag), UP, Prayagraj’s commissioner, DM, SDM, Bara tehsil, executive officer, nagar panchayat, Shankargarh, and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh have been made respondents (opposite parties).

AI Summary AI Summary

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to halt alleged illegal construction on the Ram Janki temple premises in Prayagraj, ruling it cannot intervene in private property matters. The temple, approximately 200 years old, is situated on land owned by Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. The petitioner may pursue other legal avenues.