IMD asks U.P. residents to prepare for a foggy, cold weekend

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog at isolated places over the state and dry weather on Saturday and Sunday. Cold day conditions are likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday.

On Friday, the weather was dry over East UP and rain/thundershower occurred at isolated places over West UP. Lucknow experienced a brief spell of rain (0.4 mm) after which the fog disappeared. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 22.4 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The night temperature rose appreciably in Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi and Lucknow division but no significant change in temperature was recorded in the remaining divisions over the state.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 6.2°C recorded in Gorakhpur. On Thursday, the day temperatures rose markedly in Moradabad and Meerut divisions, rose appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly and Agra divisions. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 25.7°C recorded at Churk.