Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IMD asks U.P. residents to prepare for a foggy, cold weekend

IMD asks U.P. residents to prepare for a foggy, cold weekend

lucknow news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog at isolated places over the state and dry weather on Saturday and Sunday

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog at isolated places over the state and dry weather on Saturday and Sunday. Cold day conditions are likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday.

On Friday, the weather was dry over East UP and rain/thundershower occurred at isolated places over West UP. Lucknow experienced a brief spell of rain (0.4 mm) after which the fog disappeared. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 22.4 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The night temperature rose appreciably in Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi and Lucknow division but no significant change in temperature was recorded in the remaining divisions over the state.

The lowest minimum temperature over the state was 6.2°C recorded in Gorakhpur. On Thursday, the day temperatures rose markedly in Moradabad and Meerut divisions, rose appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly and Agra divisions. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 25.7°C recorded at Churk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out