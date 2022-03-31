Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city’s other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
Recently around 30 quintals of fish died in Butler Palace lake due to influx of sewer in it.
Samples collected from these lakes between March 21 and 23 by board’s assistant scientific officer Kshitij Patel, scientific assistant Rajjan Tripathi and assistant Nimesh Dubey have found waste, weed and dangerous debris.
The water of these major lakes of the capital has almost become poisonous and unfit for human consumption, they claimed.
Taking the matter seriously, the UPPCB has written to the LMC, LDA and asked them to take immediate steps to save these lakes.
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “LMC will do whatever is required to save these lakes.”
An official of LDA on the condition of anonymity said, “The LDA has always worked for preservation of water bodies. LDA will implement the recommendations of the pollution control board.” Noted environmentalist VK Joshi said, “Residential colonies have come up around Motijheel Yamuna Lake. The sewer discharge flows directly into the lake which was once the lifeline of the area. The lake has now turned into a sewer pool. Not only that, there is a cremation ground, graveyard near the lake. The waste of these places is also dumped into the lake. Sewer and sludge makes 70% of the lake.”
Similarly, sewage of the colonies around Vinayak Lake is flowing into it making the water body stink. The lake is full of sewer waste, garbage, polythene, solid waste and water hyacinth. The water has turned completely black and is suffocating for aquatic life.
The pollution control board has asked to clean these lakes and divert the sewer to treatment plants.
-
Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. “The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said public relations officer of the Maha Metro, Hemant Sonawane. Keeping in mind Pune's rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments' theme.
-
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries. The raid was continuing till late evening.
-
‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka
On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. Similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.
-
PMC collects record property tax revenue of ₹1,845.91 crore
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation has received a record ₹1,845.91 crore revenue till March 31, 2022 from property tax. In the last financial year 2020-21, PMC received ₹1,664.15 crore revenue from property tax. According to Property tax department head Vilas Kanade, 5.81 lakh property owners preferred to pay tax online, and the total amount received through online payment is ₹935.21 crore.
-
Covid-19: West Bengal govt lifts all restrictions, mask use to continue
The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew most of the pandemic-related restrictions, barring the use of face masks. The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck the nation in March 2020. Similar lifting of curbs were also announced in Maharashtra and Delhi during the day. The Maharashtra government said all restrictions regarding the containing of the pandemic would be withdrawn from Saturday, while masks would be made optional.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics