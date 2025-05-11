Implementation of schemes: New grading system on anvil to rate performance of officers

The Uttar Pradesh government will introduce a new performance evaluation system for officers involved in the implementation of various schemes and services through the CM-dashboard. With effect from June 1, 2025, officers will be assessed on a scale of 1 to 10 and subsequently placed into four grades: A, B, C, or D. SP Goel, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, has issued an order dated May 9, 2025 in this regard. The order lists the range (marks) in the four grades. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

SP Goel, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, has issued an order dated May 9, 2025 in this regard. The order lists the range (marks) in the four grades.

Nine and more marks on a scale of 1 to 10 will be placed in grade A, 6 to 8 in grade B and 3 to 6 in grade C, according to the order. Less than three marks will be placed under D grade.

The state government’s order for grading follows the order issued on April 27, 2023 to set up Mukhyamantri Command and Control Centre (CCC-CM) and evaluate the performance of officers of various departments in implementing schemes/services through the CM-dashboard. This ranking will be released every month.

The chief minister will be able to see performance of various departments/services, top performing districts and departments along with the districts/ departments at the bottom and speak to the respective officer via video conferencing. The CCC-CM will give directions for improvement to poor performing departments/districts. Disciplinary/punitive action would be taken against those who remain at the bottom-10 thrice in a year if satisfactory answer is not given for poor performance.