Improve quality of technical edu for U.P.’s industrial growth: UPEIDA CEO
Stressing the need for rapid industrial development for making Uttar Pradesh a thousand-billion-dollar economy, chief executive officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said it was also necessary to improve the quality of technical education.
In his address at a session on the second and concluding day of Uttar Pradesh MSME Convention 2022 here on Tuesday, Awasthi said Uttar Pradesh has a large number of educational institutions but the quality of education in many of them is not as high as it should be.
He called it a big challenge and said it was important to focus on improving the quality of technical education as it will also play an important part in state’s rapid industrial development.
The session on creating opportunities for MSMEs through industrial development in U.P. is a part of the two-day conference organised by the country’s leading industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with the union MSME ministry.
Awasthi said after the completion of projects like Yamuna, Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways in the state, work had now begun on Bundelkhand Expressway being built at a cost of ₹15,000 crore.
Work was also under way on the Ganga Expressway project, he said and added industrial complexes would also be built along these expressways. He asked ASSOCHAM to come forward ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to suggest what type of industries could be set up along the expressways. He also laid emphasis on promoting young entrepreneurs in the chamber.
Awasthi said the defence corridor was also developing rapidly in U.P., adding that around four to five industrial areas were also being developed along one expressway. He further said if any industry, wishing to invest in the area, faces any problem in getting land, it can make its point through ASSOCHAM.
Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, chairman, ASSOCHAM National Education Council, in his address said industries should give priority to research and development in their work. He said the state government should also cooperate. He further said industries and educational institutions should work together for the state to make real progress.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
