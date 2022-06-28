Improve quality of technical edu for U.P.’s industrial growth: UPEIDA CEO

Stressing the need for rapid industrial development for making Uttar Pradesh a thousand-billion-dollar economy, chief executive officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said it was also necessary to improve the quality of technical education.

In his address at a session on the second and concluding day of Uttar Pradesh MSME Convention 2022 here on Tuesday, Awasthi said Uttar Pradesh has a large number of educational institutions but the quality of education in many of them is not as high as it should be.

He called it a big challenge and said it was important to focus on improving the quality of technical education as it will also play an important part in state’s rapid industrial development.

The session on creating opportunities for MSMEs through industrial development in U.P. is a part of the two-day conference organised by the country’s leading industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with the union MSME ministry.

Awasthi said after the completion of projects like Yamuna, Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal Expressways in the state, work had now begun on Bundelkhand Expressway being built at a cost of ₹15,000 crore.

Work was also under way on the Ganga Expressway project, he said and added industrial complexes would also be built along these expressways. He asked ASSOCHAM to come forward ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to suggest what type of industries could be set up along the expressways. He also laid emphasis on promoting young entrepreneurs in the chamber.

Awasthi said the defence corridor was also developing rapidly in U.P., adding that around four to five industrial areas were also being developed along one expressway. He further said if any industry, wishing to invest in the area, faces any problem in getting land, it can make its point through ASSOCHAM.

Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, chairman, ASSOCHAM National Education Council, in his address said industries should give priority to research and development in their work. He said the state government should also cooperate. He further said industries and educational institutions should work together for the state to make real progress.