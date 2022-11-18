Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In a first this year, Lko hospitals see zero Covid patients

In a first this year, Lko hospitals see zero Covid patients

lucknow news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:27 AM IST

We are working hard to ensure that fresh Covid cases are reduced further and the state capital touches a zero active cases figure too, says chief medical officer

The state capital had reported 3,06,392 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths due to it since the pandemic began. (Pic for representation)
The state capital had reported 3,06,392 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths due to it since the pandemic began. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW For the first time this year, hospitals in Lucknow had no admitted Covid patients on Thursday. There were 13 active cases in the city, including two reported during the day, and all were in home isolation, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“We are working hard to ensure that fresh Covid cases are reduced further and the state capital touches a zero active cases figure too. But people should not take the infection casually, especially those suffering from comorbidities,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The state capital had reported 3,06,392 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths due to it since the pandemic began. A total of 72,81,864 Covid tests were done till now in Lucknow, according to health department’s data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out