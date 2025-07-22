In digital age, Samajwadi Party takes postcard route to connect with women voters

In the social media-dominated era, the long-forgotten postcard is making a comeback for the Samajwadi Party which plans to establish a ‘one-on-one’ connect with women voters of the state ahead of the 2026 panchayat polls and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The postcard distributed by SP Mahila Sabha with an image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and a message on it. (SOURCED I)

Under the aegis of the SP Mahila Sabha, the Samajwadi Party has launched an innovative campaign distributing postcards to women across Uttar Pradesh, enabling them to directly address their concerns to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The post cards are pre-printed with a photo to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on one side and “A Message to National President Akhilesh Yadav Ji” written on it.

This initiative aims to strengthen ties with women voters, who constitute a significant portion of the electorate, by providing a tangible, personal platform to voice their concerns and opinion on issues like safety, education and economic challenges.

Elaborating on the initiative, SP Mahila Sabha national president and former minister Juhie Singh said, “The SP Mahila Sabha consists of committees on the national, state, district and Vidhan Sabha level. Through the district and Vidhan Sabha level committees, we are reaching out to block and panchayat level in an attempt to bring more people to our fold and strengthen the organisation further. Along with senior post holders and new members, we are ensuring responsibility for everyone and representation of women at every booth in the state.”

“We started a pilot project headed by the SP Mahila Sabha in which we are distributing postcards to women during PDA panchayats and other meetings of the Mahila Sabha in the state and (are) encouraging them to write their issues and expectations directly to our party chief, Akhilesh Yadav Ji. Those who want they can send the postcards directly to the party office, while we are also collecting these cards from them and submitting them at party headquarters where a team is deployed to organise and compile the suggestions and issues written by the women. The main aim of this programme is to get written suggestions, feedback directly from the ground and to establish a connection between the voters and the party,” Juhie Singh added.

“In many cases, some women are called to the party office and their meeting is organised with the SP chief who takes ground level feedback directly from women voters. This feedback will definitely help us in identifying the real issues faced by women and also help us in formulation of the party’s manifesto for the 2027 state assembly elections,” the SP Mahila Sabha chief said.

Approximately 15,000 post cards have been distributed among the women voters of the state, out of which the party has received 5000 postcards with women writing their woes, issues and hopes.

The postcard initiative was started by SP Mahila Sabha on International Women’s Day earlier this year and will continue in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections.

SP spokesperson and manifesto committee member Ameeque Jamei stated that postcards are still prevalent in rural parts of the country and the feedback that party will get will help it formulating future policies for women.

“Since the era of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), the Samajwadi Party’s focus has been on women from the rural background and the issues they face. The policy of the SP government during 2012-17 by Akhilesh Yadavji, like 1090 women power line, scholarships, pension etc. All these have been destroyed by the BJP government in the state,” Jamei stated.

“Even today, in rural India, people use postcards for communication. The feedback that we will get from them will help us in designing our future policies. The agenda of half the population will be on the agenda of the Samajwadi Party for upcoming elections,” Ameeque Jamei added.

In June, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that if his party formed a government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, it would give ₹3,000 per month to poor women under the Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with SP Mahila Sabha on June 22, Akhilesh Yadav had said, “The BJP government has either changed the names of all the schemes started by the SP government for women or ruined them. As soon as the SP government is formed, the 1090 service created for women’s safety will be strengthened further. Stree Samriddhi Samman Yojana for women will be implemented in the state and like the Samajwadi pension scheme, women will be given ₹3,000 per month.”