LUCKNOW Enrolment under the free education scheme in UP saw a significant jump from 71,214 students in 2022-23 to 1,14,196 in the current academic session. Moreover, over 5 lakh children across the state are currently getting education under RTE in private schools, a government spokesperson said. In last 2 years,UP govt released ₹ 436 cr for fees of poor kids in private schools

The government increased its investment in children’s education, paying ₹436 crore in fee reimbursement over the past two financial years, enabling schools to provide uninterrupted admission to these children under RTE.

This step by the UP government is not only integrating underprivileged children into the mainstream of education, but also contributing to shaping their future. The effective implementation and continuous improvement of the scheme demonstrate the government’s unwavering commitment to providing the right to education to the marginalized children of the state.

To bring transparency to the process, a portal was launched by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), making the enrolment process digital and more effective.

Subsequently, from the academic session 2020-21, the scheme was also extended to rural areas, ensuring that more children benefit from it. As a result, parents are now able to apply online to nearby schools and take full advantage of this scheme.

Minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh said to ensure timely enrollment of children under the RTE, the application process for the 2025-26 session will be carried out in four phases. These phases will run from December 1, January 1, February 1, and March 1, until the 19th of each month.

“Enrollment dates have been set for each phase, ensuring there are no delays in the application process. To facilitate parents, help desks are set up in various districts. Awareness and encouragement of the application process are being supported through NSS and NCC volunteers in rural areas,” he added.

Singh said the district administrations are assisting by providing necessary documents, such as income certificates, caste certificates, and residence certificates, making the enrollment process smoother.