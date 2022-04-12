In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline
If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. The state public works department (PWD) has made these proposals to improve traffic system of the state capital.
Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre). Besides, 892.87-metre-long flyover at Telibagh, Vikramaditya Marg overbridge (648.35-metre), 8.2-km long elevated road over Haider canal and 350-metre long Ahimamau–Arjunganj bridge are also proposed.
Likewise, overbridges are also proposed at Kesri Khera, Malihabad, Harauni, Bharwara crossing. According to officials of UP State Bridge Corporation, the proposed overbridges will be constructed with the permission of railways and the state government. The project report of ₹160 crore had been sent to the government for approval, they said.
PK Pandey, chief project manager, UP State Bridge Corporation, said, “Bharwara railway crossing is closed 40-45 times a day. This causes big traffic jams and that’s why a 900-metre-long overbridge is proposed with the cost of ₹59 crore. The overbridge will connect Gomti Nagar extension areas with main Gomti Nagar. This will benefit residents of Kharagapur, Laulai, Chota Bharwara and Hasemau.”
“The proposed Kesri Khera overbridge on Lucknow-Kanpur rail section would be 965.24- metre long. It will cost ₹48.95 crore. Around one lakh population living around Kesri Khera would benefit from the overbridge,” he added. The overbridge proposed between Malihabad-Dilawar Nagar station would be 793.47-metre long and would cost around ₹38.34 crore. It will benefit over 2 lakh population.
The proposed overbridge on Harauni-Jaitipur section on Bani Mohan road would be 841-metre long. The estimated cost of overbridge is ₹43.89 crore. Around three lakh population of the area would be benefited from this overbridge.
-
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
-
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
-
Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
-
Punjab govt stares at hefty relief bill as wheat yield drops by 10%
The wheat yield has taken a substantial hit in Punjab this rabi season, posing the first major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party government less than a month after it assumed power in the state. According to experts, the sudden rise in temperature in mid-March fastened the maturing of wheat crop, causing loss of yield and grain quality. With farmers staring at losses, the demands for compensation have already started resonating across the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics