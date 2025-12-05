In another case of insurance fraud linked to a syndicate that is being investigated for at least four contract killings and wrongfully amassing gains worth ₹100 crore, a man allegedly got his son, who had an insurance cover worth ₹2.10 crore, murdered in Moradabad, police said. In Moradabad, man plots son’s murder for insurance payout

Aniket Sharma, who originally hails from Bahjoi in Sambhal, was found dead in Jaitpur, which comes under Kundarki police station limits in Moradabad, on November 16, superintendent of police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said. While police initially believed that Sharma, 30, could have died in a road accident, the post-mortem revealed that he had been struck on the head with a heavy object, which caused his death.

Investigators soon found that Sharma had an accidental insurance policy worth ₹2.10 crore. Later, Babu Ram, Sharma’s father, was taken into police custody, where he confessed to hiring three men to murder Aniket because he suspected that his son and second wife Babli had an affair.

During his interrogation, Babu Ram, 50, told police about his lawyer friend Adesh Kumar from Amroha, who allegedly heads the syndicate, the SP added. Babu Ram was previously jailed in Nanakmatta, Uttarakhand in connection with a robbery case.

Adesh allegedly suggested eliminating Aniket, but advised Babu Ram to get his son insured first. On January 2, Adesh opened a bank account and bought a ₹2.10 crore insurance policy from a private company in Aniket’s name, police officials said.

However, he told Babu Ram that the cover was worth only ₹25 lakh. Babu Ram then paid ₹3.5 lakh to one Aslam alias Sultan from Rampur’s Shahbad area. Aslam, and his associates Tehabbur Mewati and Sajid of Rustampur, Shahbad, killed Aniket by hitting him on the head with an iron bar and dumping the body by a roadside to make his death look like a case of road accident. The father and the three men have been arrested.

Police said advocate Adesh Kumar, currently absconding, heads the 12-state insurance fraud syndicate that is involved in fabricating identities, manipulating insurance policies, staging accidents and commissioning murders for insurance payouts. The syndicate is suspected to be behind at least four deaths and has already siphoned off more than ₹100 crore through fraudulent claims, the officials added.