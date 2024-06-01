In poll marathon, Yogi criss-crosses U.P, 12 other states, two UTs

Spearheading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign, chief minister Yogi Adityanath not only criss-crossed 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh but addressed rallies in 12 other states and two Union Territories to complete 204 election programmes in over two months. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi (PTI)

These 204 election programmes included 169 public meetings, 15 Prabuddha Sammelans and 13 road shows.

Adityanath also presided over other events, including advocate conferences, women’s conferences, party workers’ conferences, Lok Sabha steering committee meetings, and nomination processes.

Starting with the Prabuddh Sammelan in Mathura on March 27, Adityanath was much in demand not only in the state but also across the country.

In the sweltering heat, Adityanath campaigned not only for BJP candidates but also for Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, RLD and Apna Dal (S) across the state.

The chief minister also participated in the nomination processes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.

In Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath spearheaded the campaign for 12 Union ministers. He also campaigned for several BJP national office bearers in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies

The prominent leaders for whom the chief minister addressed rallies included Union ministers Smriti Irani, SP Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Anupriya Patel, Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Ajay Mishra Teni and Kaushal Kishore.

Adityanath had laid special emphasis on steering election campaigns of new candidates of the party. His special focus was on Saket Mishra from Shravasti, Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, Arvind Rajbhar from Ghosi, Kripashankar Singh from Jaunpur, Rinki Kol from Robertsganj and Jitin Prasad from Pilibhit.

Others in this list were Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly, Durvijay Singh Shakya from Badaun, Arun Govil from Meerut, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Anoop Pradhan from Hathras and Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad.

This list also included Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur, Anand Gond from Bahraich, Rajrani Rawat from Barabanki, Parasnath Rai from Ghazipur, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad, Praveen Patel from Phulpur, Vinod Bind from Bhadohi, Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria and Neeraj Shekhar from Ballia.