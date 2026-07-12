In run-up to UP polls, BJP may use a phased approach to accommodate hopefuls in key roles

After the Uttar Pradesh BJP’s recent organisational revamp and the long-awaited but brief expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry, those who missed out may get new opportunities as the party is expected to use its well-tested strategy of graded accommodation, offering roles in the central organisation, possible Union Cabinet reshuffle, the Rajya Sabha, the UP Vidhan Parishad and government commissions and corporations ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Around 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are due to fall vacant in November. A similar number of vacancies are due to arise in the UP Legislative Council in January next year. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The first major opportunity, according to observers, is likely to come through the restructuring of the BJP’s central organisation under new national president Nitin Nabin who is set to constitute a fresh team under him.

“The exercise is expected to provide space to some UP leaders in Nitin Nabin’s team while those in the current team may be moved out to some other positions,” a BJP leader said.

Among those whose names are being discussed for possible entry in the central team are Amarpal Maurya, Santosh Singh, Ashok Katariya, Harish Dwivedi, and Vijay Bahadur Pathak. Earlier, most of these leaders were being seen as in the race for key positions in the UP BJP or ministerial berths, the two exercises now accomplished.

Some leaders – Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha MPs from UP – are also said to be hopeful that the organisational exercise may be followed or preceded by a reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

Even those who fail to find a place in either the Central organisation or the Union cabinet are expected to have further opportunities.

Around 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are due to fall vacant in November. A similar number of vacancies are due to arise in the UP Legislative Council in January next year and candidates for the same are likely to be declared months before as the party has already done with regard to dozen seats (Graduate and Teachers constituencies) falling vacant in December.

Apart from parliamentary and legislative nominations, the BJP is also expected to fill a number of positions in government commissions and corporations before the assembly elections, an exercise that has been long-pending. “The phased or graded approach to political accommodation has been the one of the key organisational strengths of the BJP, enabling it to manage aspirations, contain discontent while recalibrating caste, regional and gender representation in line with electoral requirements,” a senior minister said.