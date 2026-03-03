In shadow of war, Uttar Pradesh workers in Israel confident of safety, but families worried

Amid the joint US-Israel attack on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, it’s business as usual for workers from Uttar Pradesh—about 6,000 of whom are in Israel—even as their families worry about their well-being. Ram Achal, who is employed in Israel, communicates with his family via video call. (SOURCED)

These workers reveal that work has not stopped, but they seek safety in bunkers whenever sirens sound during a missile attack.

Dozens of young men from villages like Jagdishpur, which is under the Dewa police station area in Barabanki district, are employed as labourers in Israel, some in cities near Tel Aviv.

While their families back home worry about their safety, these workers have reassured them via video calls that they are safe and monitoring the situation.

More than two dozen people from Barabanki, including Ankur Singh and Rajpal Singh, residents of Jagdishpur village in Dewa, work as masons and shuttering workers in Israel. Rajpal Singh had returned to Israel about four months ago.

Sharing the situation over a video call, Ankur Singh said, “We can often witness the missiles and bombs fired at Israel being defused mid-air. I live with a group of 10 people. Some have gone to the market to buy groceries, while others have gone out for a stroll.”

Ankur’s father Laxman Singh said, “My son told me everything was fine and that they are safe. It’s up to him if he wants to return in such a situation. We are confident that he is in safe hands and there is no imminent danger.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Nishad from Sahebpurwa hamlet in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, is confident there is nothing to worry about. His nephews Ram Achal and Abhinav work in Israel.

“We are in constant touch with both my nephews. Missiles are falling every 10 minutes, sirens are blowing but all the workers are safe in bunkers. They have been on their job, but they go to bunkers like everyone else when the sirens are sounded. I just spoke to them this morning, the situation seemed to be under control. The embassy is also in constant contact with them.”

Speaking to HT over a video call from Israel, Ram Achal, who was at his construction site nearly 170 km from Tel Aviv, said, “The work never stopped here, we went to a bunker only yesterday when the siren sounded. We get around 10 minutes to go in bunkers, which is enough,” said Rajbhar, who was in a construction worker’s uniform and showed that all was calm despite the war.

“My family back home was a bit worried but we are confident. The Indian embassy is also in constant contact with us and we receive regular updates from them. I think the last time there was a conflict between Israel and Iran, the situation was more serious than this time. We learned about some damage in Hadera city, but nothing serious here at the site where we are working,” said Ram Achal, adding that only debris from intercepted missiles fell in some places.

According to the security advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, all Indian citizens have been advised to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and avoid unnecessary movement. All these workers are engaged in various construction projects in Israel. They were selected through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Israeli government-run PIBA.

The Indian Embassy, Tel Aviv, has released 24-hour helpline numbers: +972-54-7520711, +972-54-2428378. PIBA has also released a helpline number, 1-700-707-889, operated by the Center for International Migration and Integration.

Approximately 42,000 Indian citizens currently reside in Israel, including 6,004 construction workers from Uttar Pradesh. The state government has clarified that immediate action will be taken in case of any emergency and all possible assistance will be provided to the workers and their families.

The UP labour and employment department is in constant touch with the National Skill Development Corporation and the Indian Embassy to ensure prompt action in any situation. Neha Prakash, director, employment, and P.K. Pundir, additional director, have also coordinated with NSDC officials and directed them to continuously review the safety arrangements for workers.