In UP's Gorakhpur, man kept mother's body under bed for 4 days, detained

Published on Dec 13, 2022 05:24 PM IST

Shanti Devi, 82, a retired teacher from a renowned school in Gorakhpur, had been living in the Shivpur Sahabajganj area of the city with his son Nikhil after her husband's death 10 years ago.

Nikhil lit incense sticks in an attempt to cover the smell coming from the body.(Live Hindustan)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A mentally challenged man hid the body of her mother for four days under the bed of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The disturbing incident came to light on Tuesday after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, prompting them to call the police, Live Hindustan reported.

Shanti Devi, 82, a retired teacher from a renowned school in Gorakhpur, had been living in the Shivpur Sahabajganj area of the city with his son Nikhil after her husband's death 10 years ago. Nikhil's wife recently took their children to her maternal home.

Nikhil reportedly became mentally unstable due to his drug addiction.

Superintendent of Police Nath Manoj Kumar Awasthi told Live Hindustan that prima facie it appears that she died due to a medical condition. However, the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes. The police are trying to determine why the body was kept hidden inside the residence for four days.

The police said Nikhil has been detained for questioning. During interrogation, he told the cops that Shanti Devi had died four days ago. He lit incense sticks in an attempt to cover the smell coming from the body. However, on Tuesday, as the stench increased, nearby residents began to show signs of suspicion.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

