In Uttar Pradesh, fog woes continue, rail, road, air traffic stay hit

Poor visibility also affected road, rail and air traffic in the state on traffic in many parts of the state. Fog woes continue in Varanasi on Thursday. (rajesh Kumar/ht)

Several flights and trains were either cancelled, rescheduled or delayed even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for dense fog for another 24 hours on Thursday/ Friday in about 30 districts of the state.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

These include Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Mainpuri and several other places.

A Met department official informed that visibility in Lucknow, Kanpur, Orai and Varanasi had been reduced to zero meters. In Ayodhya, Fursat Ganj (Raebareli), Shahjahanpur and Barabanki the visibility was barely 20 meters and it was 40 meters in Agra, Bareilly and Hardoi. In districts like Bahraich, Basti, Muzaffarnagar and Jhansi visibility was barely 50 meters while at Meerut it was 200-meters, in Gorakhpur it was 700 meters.

Such low visibility slowed traffic at several place and at many places the traffic barely crawled.

About 15 flights were canceled at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport due to dense fog, while over 30 flights were delayed.

Two Lucknow bound flights coming from Dubai and Muscat were diverted to Delhi and Jaipur due to poor visibility in Lucknow on Thursday morning.

The Lucknow airport which has most advanced CAT III –B landing system, which allows the aircrafts to land at the airport even when the visibility is as low as 50 meters, was unable to allow the landing of these international flights on Thursday as visibility dropped to zero meters.

Trains were running late too. For instance, Amritsar Howrah Mail coming from Amritsar (13006) was running four hours late while Katihar Amritsar Special (15707) was running nearly two hours late. Bikaner Howrah Superfast express (12372) was running an hour and 35 minutes late, Gorakhpur LTT SF Express was running three hours late. Even Rajdhani Express train (20503) was over an hour late.