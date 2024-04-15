In Yadav-land Mainpuri, BJP deploys Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday batted for BJP candidate and Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh, who is pitted against sitting Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, in a keenly watched contest for the Yadav-dominated Lok Sabha seat that the saffron party has never won. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav asks voters in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri to rise above caste for BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh’s win (HT Photo)

Mohan Yadav inaugurated the BJP candidate’s central office hours after Jaiveer Singh filed his nomination.

Addressing the gathering at the party office, Mohan Yadav attacked pariwarvad (dyanstic politics).

In a veiled attack on the dominance of one family in Samajwadi Party, Mohan Yadav said, “The BJP gives opportunity to every section of the society. There had been no MLA or MP from my family, but the BJP made me (Madhya Pradesh) chief minister. On the other hand, there are leaders who occupy a seat and then want themselves to be replaced by their wife and children.”

“The Yadav community is known for fighting injustice. All sections of society made me the chief minister. Voters in Mainpuri should also keep aside the caste factors and make the BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh win,” Mohan Yadav said.

Mainpuri goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 7.

The Samajwadi Party has held the Mainpuri seat since 1996. Dimple Yadav, the sitting MP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, was elected from Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha by-poll in December 2022 held after Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death in October 2022.

Elsewhere, sitting BJP MP and Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel filed his nomination from Agra, two-term MP Rajveer Singh aka Raju Bhaiya, son of the late Kalyan Singh, filed his papers in Etah and SP candidate Akshaya Yadav filed his nomination in Firozabad.