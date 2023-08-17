Massage kiosk opened at Lucknow’s Charbagh rly stn

A massage chair kiosk was inaugurated at the Charbagh station in Lucknow on Thursday. The move is aimed at providing a better experience to passengers in the Northern Railway Division, the railways said. A passenger experiencing the massage chair at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station (HT Photo)

The kiosk was inaugurated by a senior citizen and rail passenger Harishankar Rai who had come to Charbagh station to travel from Lucknow to Ballia.

“The massage chair kiosk was started to facilitate passengers at Charbagh station. This kiosk has been established in the first-class concourse hall of the station,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

“Three chairs have been installed in the kiosk. A normal massage will be nine minutes and cost ₹90. The Zero Gravity massage for the back will be 18 minutes and cost ₹18. Similarly, the relaxation massage of Lower Body will be 27 minutes, whose fee will be ₹270, while the relaxation massage of Upper Body will be of 36 minutes and cost ₹360,” she said.

“Passengers often feel tired after reaching home after a long train journey. By using this facility, passengers will be able to rid themselves of fatigue and those passengers who do not get time during their workday and must start their journey, they too will be refreshed using this facility,” said Ashish Singh, station director, Lucknow.

