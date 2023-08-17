Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Massage kiosk opened at Lucknow’s Charbagh rly stn

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 17, 2023 05:52 PM IST

A massage chair kiosk was inaugurated at the Charbagh station in Lucknow on Thursday. The move is aimed at providing a better experience to passengers in the Northern Railway Division, the railways said.

A passenger experiencing the massage chair at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station (HT Photo)
The kiosk was inaugurated by a senior citizen and rail passenger Harishankar Rai who had come to Charbagh station to travel from Lucknow to Ballia.

“The massage chair kiosk was started to facilitate passengers at Charbagh station. This kiosk has been established in the first-class concourse hall of the station,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

“Three chairs have been installed in the kiosk. A normal massage will be nine minutes and cost 90. The Zero Gravity massage for the back will be 18 minutes and cost 18. Similarly, the relaxation massage of Lower Body will be 27 minutes, whose fee will be 270, while the relaxation massage of Upper Body will be of 36 minutes and cost 360,” she said.

“Passengers often feel tired after reaching home after a long train journey. By using this facility, passengers will be able to rid themselves of fatigue and those passengers who do not get time during their workday and must start their journey, they too will be refreshed using this facility,” said Ashish Singh, station director, Lucknow.

