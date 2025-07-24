Inclusion of BJP leaders in BHU exec council sparks controversy

VARANASI Nomination of three BJP leaders –- former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Kashi region BJP president Dileep Patel and Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari - as members of the Banaras Hindu University’s executive council came as a surprise for many and drew criticism from UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai. Several former students also questioned these nominations. BJP leaders in the executive council said they would work towards making the BHU a world class university. (File Photo)

“The council is the main executive body of the BHU. We oppose the RSS-isation of this council. We had raised this issue last year, saying that an executive council should be formed and it should include educationists, scientists and renowned academicians,” said Rai.

He said, “Ironically, instead of giving place to academicians and scientists, three politicians have been made members of the executive council. We demand that the politicisation of the EC should be stopped immediately and qualified persons be made members of the council,” Rai demanded, adding, “We will not let RSSisation of BHU happen.”

“The executive council is a supreme body of the university that takes decisions on all important matters of the university. We were hoping that renowned educationists, scientists, scholars of law will be nominated as members of the executive council, but it didn’t happen. There are three BJP leaders among the eight members. Appointing politicians associated with the ruling party in the EC of the BHU is not as per decorum of a world famous university like BHU. We are disappointed,” said Prof MP Ahirwar, head of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology department, BHU. He emphasised that politicising the university will have serious ramifications on academics, research and development.

Veteran socialist Vijay Narayan, an alumnus of the BHU, said: “We don’t welcome this move. With these nominations, the RSS will further strengthen its grip on the campus.”

“We welcome the constitution of the new executive council of the BHU. It was not there in the university for the last four years due to which several decisions were pending. But the EC of an academic institution like BHU should have eminent academicians as its members. It is unfortunate to see (three) full-time politicians in the EC of the BHU. It has broken past instances. Politicising educational institutions like BHU will not fulfill the vision of its founder Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya,” said Prof Om Shankar, department of cardiology, IMS-BHU.

NSUI, BHU unit president Suman Anand said, “Nomination of BJP leaders in the EC of our university has left us shocked. We are disappointed and will hold a press conference after two days, in which we will enumerate reasons for our disappointment.”

However, the BJP leaders in the executive council said they would work towards making the BHU a world class university.

“All of us members of the executive council will together try to make the academic environment of the university excellent so that the teaching-learning work can go on smoothly and world class research can be done at the BHU,” said Dileep Patel, newly appointed member of the EC.

When asked for his comment on UPCC chief Ajay Rai questioning the appointment of three BJP leaders in the executive council, Patel said: “We will focus on elevating BHU to the level of world’s great universities.”

Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari said: “I will be available for the development of BHU round the clock. It is a great responsibility.”

Media advisor to former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, the newly nominated EC member, Sriniketan Mishra said: “Mahendra Nath Pandey has been union minister for human resource development. He holds PhD in Hindi from the BHU. He will work for the betterment of the BHU.”

Prez nominates members to BHU exec panel

The BHU got its eight-member executive council on Wednesday after President Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the visitor of the university, nominated eight persons to the panel for a period of three years.

The Union ministry of education sent a letter to the BHU, informing the university about the nomination, a BHU official confirmed.

According to the letter addressed to BHU registrar, the eight members are:former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari, educationist and social worker Dileep Patel, Delhi University vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, Prof Omprakash Bhartiya of department of sociology, BHU, Prof Shweta Prasad of department of sociology, BHU and prof (retired) Bechan Lal of department of zoology, and prof (retired) Uday Pratap Shahi.