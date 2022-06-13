Increasing green cover: U.P. forest dept identifies species for monsoon plantation

Forest department has identified 21 species of such trees that are either fruit bearing or provide shade or possess medicinal properties, for the plantation drive that would be undertaken to increase the state’s green cover during monsoon.

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of planting 35 crore sapling during the monsoon season and 175 crore saplings over the next five years. The move is aimed at increasing the forest/green cover up to 15% which is presently over 9% in the state.

Among the species selected till now include Mango (Mangifera indica), Harad (Terminalia chebula) that yields small, ribbed, nut-like fruits that are used for dysentery, banyan (Ficus benghallensis), officials said.

Other varieties include Terminalia bellerica, used in respiratory problems such as infections, cough, and sore throat, moringa oleifera or drumstick tree that is widely cultivated for its young seed pods and leaves and used as vegetables or for traditional herbal medicine. It is also used for water purification. Similarly, another variety that has been identified is Chiraunji or Buchanania lanzan that grows up to 12 meters and its seeds are used as a cooking spice in India.

“Apart from these, saplings of locally popular trees shall also be planted region wise,” said Mukesh Kumar, chief conservator of forest. He said nurseries were ready with the saplings that are to be planted and distribution network has been worked out.

“Trees are directly related to our health as they give oxygen. Apart from plantation we need to protect these trees until they grow big enough. People can contribute by adopting planted saplings to water and protect them,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Other selected species are Neem, Mahua (Madhuca indica), Aamla (Emblica officinalis), Imli or Tamarindua indica, Arjun or Terminalia arjuna is used as traditional ayurveda medicine for fractured bone and is known as tonic for healthy heart.