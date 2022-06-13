Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Increasing green cover: U.P. forest dept identifies species for monsoon plantation
lucknow news

Increasing green cover: U.P. forest dept identifies species for monsoon plantation

Forest department has identified 21 species of such trees that are either fruit bearing or provide shade or possess medicinal properties, for the plantation drive that would be undertaken to increase the state’s green cover during monsoon
U.P. forest dept identifies species for monsoon plantation (File photo)
U.P. forest dept identifies species for monsoon plantation (File photo)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Forest department has identified 21 species of such trees that are either fruit bearing or provide shade or possess medicinal properties, for the plantation drive that would be undertaken to increase the state’s green cover during monsoon.

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of planting 35 crore sapling during the monsoon season and 175 crore saplings over the next five years. The move is aimed at increasing the forest/green cover up to 15% which is presently over 9% in the state.

Among the species selected till now include Mango (Mangifera indica), Harad (Terminalia chebula) that yields small, ribbed, nut-like fruits that are used for dysentery, banyan (Ficus benghallensis), officials said.

Other varieties include Terminalia bellerica, used in respiratory problems such as infections, cough, and sore throat, moringa oleifera or drumstick tree that is widely cultivated for its young seed pods and leaves and used as vegetables or for traditional herbal medicine. It is also used for water purification. Similarly, another variety that has been identified is Chiraunji or Buchanania lanzan that grows up to 12 meters and its seeds are used as a cooking spice in India.

“Apart from these, saplings of locally popular trees shall also be planted region wise,” said Mukesh Kumar, chief conservator of forest. He said nurseries were ready with the saplings that are to be planted and distribution network has been worked out.

“Trees are directly related to our health as they give oxygen. Apart from plantation we need to protect these trees until they grow big enough. People can contribute by adopting planted saplings to water and protect them,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Other selected species are Neem, Mahua (Madhuca indica), Aamla (Emblica officinalis), Imli or Tamarindua indica, Arjun or Terminalia arjuna is used as traditional ayurveda medicine for fractured bone and is known as tonic for healthy heart.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out