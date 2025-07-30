India an emerging economy, role model for many nations: Guv

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that India is not only an emerging economy but is also becoming a role model for many nations, as it is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel (File Photo)

She was addressing an event organised by the National Chamber of Industries and Commerce (NCIC) during her two-day visit to Agra. The event was held at a hotel in the city.

“Organisations like NCIC can play a major role in achieving this target. NCIC has been actively contributing to the country’s economy since early years of independence. India is focusing on startups, green energy and women empowerment, and the Chamber is active in these efforts,” Patel said.

The governor said that the country’s youth is filled with enthusiasm and the government is supporting young entrepreneurs through Startup India and Mudra schemes.

“More than 1.5 lakh startups in India are providing jobs and the government working with good intentions is helping them with its policies. It is the age of technology and we should aim to be a developed country when we celebrate the centenary year of freedom in 2047,” Patel said.

“Industrial growth leads to overall growth, and we should unite to make India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and prosperous,” she added.

The governor highlighted the importance of vaccination for girls aged between 9 and 14 years against cervical cancer. Advocating libraries for children, she urged organisations like NCIC to come forward and contribute books for the purpose. She also laid emphasis on the need to respect food and avoid wastage at events.

The governor called for equal opportunities for boys and girls and expressed satisfaction on the changing scenario which, she said, is providing adequate opportunities to girls to study and grow personally and professionally.

Expressing concern over youths lodged in jails, the governor said: “We need to train and guide them to remain calm and focus on success. Yoga helps in anger management, and schools and colleges should encourage this,” she added.