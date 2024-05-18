 INDIA bloc a wedding procession sans groom: Sanjay Nishad - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

INDIA bloc a wedding procession sans groom: Sanjay Nishad

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 18, 2024 09:06 PM IST

UP minister Sanjay Nishad criticizes SP-Congress alliance, praises BJP's welfare schemes for fishermen, poor, farmers. Urges support for PM Modi in upcoming elections.

Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad on Saturday came down heavily on the SP-Congress alliance in the state and termed opposition INDIA bloc “a wedding procession without a groom”.

Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad at a public meeting in Kaushambi on May 18. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad at a public meeting in Kaushambi on May 18. (HT photo)

Addressing a public meeting in Garhwa area of Manjhanpur assembly segment in Kaushambi in support of BJP candidate Vinod Sonkar, Nishad said during the 10 years of PM Narendra Modi’s tenure, the fishermen community has been given the benefits of many public welfare schemes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Schemes have been run by the BJP government to provide relief to the poor, farmers and labourers. Hundred percent of the eligible people are getting benefits of these schemes. Houses are being built for the poor. Lakhs of people have got a permanent roof over their heads and PM Modi’s guarantee is that the remaining poor people will also be given a permanent roof,” he said.

“People above 70 years of age will be given free medical treatment of up to 5 lakh through Ayushman card. Free ration is also being given to the people. All people should vote for Modi and ensure a third consecutive term for him as PM,” Nishad added.

Nishad community members are in good numbers in Kaushambi that goes to poll in the fifth phase of the ongoing general election on May 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / INDIA bloc a wedding procession sans groom: Sanjay Nishad

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On