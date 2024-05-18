INDIA bloc a wedding procession sans groom: Sanjay Nishad

Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad on Saturday came down heavily on the SP-Congress alliance in the state and termed opposition INDIA bloc “a wedding procession without a groom”. Uttar Pradesh minister and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad at a public meeting in Kaushambi on May 18. (HT photo)

Addressing a public meeting in Garhwa area of Manjhanpur assembly segment in Kaushambi in support of BJP candidate Vinod Sonkar, Nishad said during the 10 years of PM Narendra Modi’s tenure, the fishermen community has been given the benefits of many public welfare schemes.

“Schemes have been run by the BJP government to provide relief to the poor, farmers and labourers. Hundred percent of the eligible people are getting benefits of these schemes. Houses are being built for the poor. Lakhs of people have got a permanent roof over their heads and PM Modi’s guarantee is that the remaining poor people will also be given a permanent roof,” he said.

“People above 70 years of age will be given free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh through Ayushman card. Free ration is also being given to the people. All people should vote for Modi and ensure a third consecutive term for him as PM,” Nishad added.

Nishad community members are in good numbers in Kaushambi that goes to poll in the fifth phase of the ongoing general election on May 20.