Indian Army represents courage of 140 crore countrymen: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Indian Army symbolises the strength and courage of 140 crore people of the country, adding that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of the defence hubs in the country. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting a rifle at ‘Know Your Army’ festival in Lucknow on January 5. (Sourced)

In his address after inaugurating the three-day ‘Know Your Army’ festival by releasing colourful balloons into the sky at Surya Khel Parisar here, he appreciated the Lucknow Central Command for being chosen to host the event, said a statement issued from the CM’s office.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Through this festival, we are not only getting the chance to see the exhibition of army equipment and weapons, but will also get an opportunity to know closely and understand the power, working style and operational expertise of the army which is generally unknown to the public,” Yogi added.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is the land of heroes, Yogi said, “Our soldiers have made important contributions in every battle and fought for the security of the country. While protecting the country, our soldiers have brought pride to the state. The state government is also fully committed to the welfare of serving and retired soldiers as well as the bereaved families of martyrs.”

On the occasion, the CM was guided through a tour of the entire exhibition which included 25 kinds of displays, including armaments, artillery and military vehicles. Earlier, the soldiers of the Sikh Regiment welcomed the CM by displaying their traditional bravery on Punjabi tunes. Yogi visited all the stalls and took information from the army officials about various weapons and military equipment.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra; advisor to the CM Awanish Kumar Awasthi and Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani were prominent among those present on the occasion.