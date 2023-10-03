News / Cities / Lucknow News / Indian Skimmer spotted in DTR along Ghaghra

Indian Skimmer spotted in DTR along Ghaghra

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 03, 2023 08:44 PM IST

This sighting indicates the importance of Ghaghra River in Bahraich district as a vital habitat for the endangered Indian Skimmer

The Habitats Trust team spotted and documented the endangered Indian Skimmer at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) along the Ghaghra River.

The Indian Skimmer (Sourced)
Saureesh Sahay, DFO, Dudhwa Buffer Zone (DBZ) of the DTR, said, “The sighting is a matter of great pride for local citizens and a sign of conservation practices bearing fruit.” This sighting was supported by photographic documentation by Pravar Mourya, a volunteer at the Habitats Trust, at 5 km upstream of the Zalim Nagar Bridge on the Ghaghra, within the Dhuaraha Range, in the DBZ.

This sighting indicates the importance of Ghaghra River in Bahraich district as a vital habitat for the endangered Indian Skimmer, suggesting the possibility of more birds, inhabiting the upstream areas.

Lalit Kumar Verma, field director, DTR expressed a desire to see more community effort in conservation efforts. He said, “The sighting of Indian Skimmer in DTR is a great matter of joy for us. Wildlife enthusiasts must come together to identify all such natural habitats and dedicate their efforts to conservation.”

The Indian Skimmer is an unusual looking bird with a striking red/orange beak where the lower bill is longer than the upper bill. It feeds by opening its mouth and skimming the top of river water with its lower bill for fish, larvae and shrimp.

Tuesday, October 03, 2023
