India’s 1st, world’s 5th night safari to see light of day by December 2026

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has set the ball rolling for the completion of India’s first night safari in Lucknow by June 26, and the facility is likely to be ready to welcome visitors in December 2026. Sky cycling, skywalk and a 5.5-km tramway amid nocturnal animals in a serene environment with moonlight-like lighting will be among the attractions, said officials. A detailed project report (DPR) of the night safari, coming up on 900-acre maple leaf design in the 2027.46 hectare Kukrail forest, was presented before chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 19. (HT Photo)

A detailed project report (DPR) of the night safari, coming up on 900-acre maple leaf design in the 2027.46 hectare Kukrail forest, was presented before chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 19, roughly two years after its digital survey in December 2022. When launched, it will be the world’s fifth night safari. The project has got in-principle approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) that is reviewing the DPR.

Asking officials to get the construction work completed by June 2026, the CM emphasized development of a sustainable model for the economy of the night safari and zoo. “Uttar Pradesh will gift the country its first night safari by December 2026. The construction of both the night and day safaris will take place in phases over 900 acres in Lucknow,” he said.

With this begins the work of floating global tender to find an agency that brings the design from the paper to the ground. Night safari means a nocturnal visit to a zoo. The term was first used by the Night Safari, Singapore, which opened in 1994. Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava, forest minister Arun K Saxena and other senior officials of the forest department were part of the meeting.

A chance for a ‘high five’ with zoo inmates or a flying kiss on the fur of a tiger from a distance that will be just about the breadth of a laminated glass (between you and the carnivorous) awaits visitors at the Lucknow Night Safari.

While lions, tigers and leopards will be on the other side of the glass, protected, the deer might walk on your side or cross the road inside the safari in front of you. The themes to be included in the night safari are Indian walking trail, Indian foothill trail, Indian wetland, African wetland. Asiatic Lions, Royal Bengal Tiger, leopard, hyena, gharial, flying squirrel, etc.

Burma bridge, zipline (archery, superman), sky roller, sky cycling will also be started to entertain the youth and adult. A facility with 20 tents is also being developed for people to enjoy family gatherings.

The project, also called nocturnal zoo, is coming up beside the day zoo in Kukrail and the Central Zoo Authority has approved the same. The zoo in Hazratganj is being shifted to Kukrail, hence both the nocturnal zoo and the day zoo will come up beside each other – giving a full day and night engagement to animal lovers.

The activity area will be at the entry point, which will be capable of accommodating up to 5,000 people at a time. Interpretation centre, open theatre, knowledge centre and other such points will run to enrich the knowledge of visitors regarding animals. A cafeteria with a capacity of 500 people at a time will also come up at a distance.