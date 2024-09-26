India-Vietnam Business Forum likely to pave way for entry of UP products into Asean markets

LUCKNOW Bilateral trade between India and Vietnam got a boost at the UP International Trade Show on Thursday during the India-Vietnam Business Forum in Greater Noida, an e-commerce session, organized by Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). At sessions conducted on the second day of the event, a commitment was made to strengthen the UP-Vietnam partnership to facilitate the entry of UP products into South Asian and ASEAN markets. Visitors during the 2nd edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024, in Greater Noida, UP, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The discussions highlighted how Vietnam and India could leverage each other’s strategic locations as gateways to South Asian and ASEAN markets, respectively. This initiative is expected to facilitate the entry of Uttar Pradesh’s products into these regions. Simultaneously, insights were provided on UP’s role in the evolving digital ecosystem, both nationally and globally.

The session saw participation from the Vietnamese delegation, including its ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai. Representing the UP government, cabinet minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan, electronics and information technology minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, principal secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar and several officials attended the session.

Sachan emphasized the ancient cultural ties between India and Vietnam, which mad the countries natural partners. He invited investors, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, to explore investment opportunities in UP.

The second session of the programme focused on the e-commerce sector, featuring insights from major companies such as global e-commerce leader Amazon, top-tier fintech platform PingPong, and BigCommerce, known for its work with retailers.

These industry giants shared invaluable insights and practical strategies with the attendees.

Sachan underscored the government’s commitment to empowering small and medium enterprises through digital transformation, fostering innovation, and enhancing market access via e-commerce platforms.

The event drew significant attention, with over 40,000 visitors in attendance on the second day.