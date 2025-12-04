Indo-Nepal border: Verification drive launched in UP’s Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar

Acting on directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, district and local authorities have intensified efforts to verify tenants and prepare a list of suspected Rohingya individuals along the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts. Security measures have also been strengthened across the border belt. Residents in border villages have been urged to cooperate with authorities and produce their documents promptly. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The drive launched in both districts will cover all tenants residing in towns near the border to curb illegal migration, infiltration and unregulated settlement in the region.

Maharajganj district magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma said, “At present, there is no credible report of any Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator in the district. Since this is a border district, vigilance has always been maintained. However, if we receive any order from higher authorities, immediate action will be taken.”

Security has been tightened in key border towns such as Sonauli—Maharajganj’s Indo-Nepal border point—as well as in Nichlaul, Nautanwa, and surrounding areas. Local police have begun verification of tenants, daily-wage labourers and scrap collectors.

A senior official said, “We will carry out verification of all tenants to ensure that only legitimate residents remain in the sensitive border zone.”

Residents in border villages have been urged to cooperate with authorities and produce their documents promptly. Officials said the verification campaign is precautionary but essential, especially in view of the porous border and the recent unrest in Nepal.

Additional police personnel and central forces have been deployed across Maharajganj and neighbouring districts to secure the 1,751-kilometre-long Indo-Nepal frontier to deter illegal cross-border movement, smuggling and any activities that may threaten law and order.