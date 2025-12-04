Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indo-Nepal border: Verification drive launched in UP’s Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 09:07 pm IST

The exercise is aimed at verifying tenants and preparing a list of suspected Rohingya individuals along the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts

Acting on directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, district and local authorities have intensified efforts to verify tenants and prepare a list of suspected Rohingya individuals along the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts. Security measures have also been strengthened across the border belt.

Residents in border villages have been urged to cooperate with authorities and produce their documents promptly. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Residents in border villages have been urged to cooperate with authorities and produce their documents promptly. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The drive launched in both districts will cover all tenants residing in towns near the border to curb illegal migration, infiltration and unregulated settlement in the region.

Maharajganj district magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma said, “At present, there is no credible report of any Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator in the district. Since this is a border district, vigilance has always been maintained. However, if we receive any order from higher authorities, immediate action will be taken.”

Security has been tightened in key border towns such as Sonauli—Maharajganj’s Indo-Nepal border point—as well as in Nichlaul, Nautanwa, and surrounding areas. Local police have begun verification of tenants, daily-wage labourers and scrap collectors.

A senior official said, “We will carry out verification of all tenants to ensure that only legitimate residents remain in the sensitive border zone.”

Residents in border villages have been urged to cooperate with authorities and produce their documents promptly. Officials said the verification campaign is precautionary but essential, especially in view of the porous border and the recent unrest in Nepal.

Additional police personnel and central forces have been deployed across Maharajganj and neighbouring districts to secure the 1,751-kilometre-long Indo-Nepal frontier to deter illegal cross-border movement, smuggling and any activities that may threaten law and order.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Indo-Nepal border: Verification drive launched in UP’s Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ramped up tenant verification and identified suspected Rohingya individuals along the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts to combat illegal migration. Security measures have been enhanced, particularly in border towns like Sonauli. While no credible threats currently exist, officials stress the importance of vigilance given the porous border and recent unrest in Nepal.