Infant undergoes complex heart surgery, recovering

A less than a month-old girl is said to be recovering after recently undergoing a complex heart surgery that required high precision, at a city hospital. The infant was suffering from cyanotic congenital heart disease with duct dependent pulmonary circulation, doctors at Medanta Hospital said.

The team that operated on her included Dr. Gauranga Majumdar (director-Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery), Dr. Aakash Pandita (senior consultant and head-Neonatology) and Dr. Roli Srivastava (consultant-Pediatric Cardiology).

Explaining about the surgery, Dr Majumdar said: “Just imagine that a five-day-old comes to you with complaints of bluish discoloration of the body. She was suffering from complex cyanotic congenital heart disease, namely double outlet right ventricle (DORV), ventricular septal defect (VSD), and pulmonary atresia (PA). I planned immediate surgery as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) — a small artery that provides blood flow to the lungs was closing and the baby’s oxygen saturation was falling below 50%. The 2-kg baby underwent shunt surgery — a lifesaving procedure. I am happy to say that the baby was discharged within 10 days of admission. She is doing well now.”

Dr Pandita said post procedure the baby was shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “On follow up, the baby was recorded to be gaining weight and is doing well. Neonatal cardiac surgeries are complex and require a level 3B NICU care, in addition to coordinated effort of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and pediatric cardiology teams.”

Dr Roli Srivastava spoke about the condition that the infant was suffering from, “Sometimes there are some heart problems in newborns in which the arteries supplying oxygen to the lungs are not formed so the baby becomes oxygen-deficient soon after birth. There is a small artery called PDA that supplies blood to lungs for the first few days of life. But this PDA closes soon after birth in babies with complex heart diseases. We have to thus create a shunt between the system and pulmonary circulation to keep the lung flow going on. The surgery was successfully performed on the baby.”