Infra developed in Varanasi for divyangs: Smart City official

Chief general manager of Smart City Varanasi Dr D Vasudevan on Monday said as part of the Smart City project the temple city has been made disabled-friendly by installation of lifts and ramps at several places providing easy accessibility to divyangs.

He was speaking at a workshop on “gender and disability inclusion in cities” organised here jointly by Varanasi Smart City and National Institute of Urban Affairs.

Vasudevan said “Provisions of ramps and lifts in Machhodri School and ramps at newly developed Namo Ghat here have been made for divyangs. Besides, ramps have been set up at many other buildings and places in Kashi.”

Key note speaker Dr Kavita Murugakar, founder of Design Bridge Foundation, gave a presentation about the problems faced by the divyangjans in their daily routine.

Using wheelchair, blind fold and blind glasses, she gave a live demonstration of the difficulties faced by the divyangjans in daily work.

“It is important to provide facilities of directional tiles, Braille signage, tactile guiding path etc. in all government buildings and offices to help divyangs,” she said.

Eminent accessibility expert Dr Abhijeet said due to lack of ramp facilities in several government buildings, banks, hospitals, divyangjans face a lot troubles.

After the first module of the workshop, all participants were given an exposure visit to Namo Ghat and the accessibility of Divyangjans was discussed on the ramp constructed there.

Chief engineer Amarendra Tiwari, architect Abhinav Kaushal, manager (GIS) Dr Santosh Tripathi, project manager Aqueel Ahmed, public relations officer Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia, executive engineer Lokesh Jain and others were present in the workshop mainly from Varanasi Smart City.