Infra developed in Varanasi for divyangs: Smart City official
Chief general manager of Smart City Varanasi Dr D Vasudevan on Monday said as part of the Smart City project the temple city has been made disabled-friendly by installation of lifts and ramps at several places providing easy accessibility to divyangs.
He was speaking at a workshop on “gender and disability inclusion in cities” organised here jointly by Varanasi Smart City and National Institute of Urban Affairs.
Vasudevan said “Provisions of ramps and lifts in Machhodri School and ramps at newly developed Namo Ghat here have been made for divyangs. Besides, ramps have been set up at many other buildings and places in Kashi.”
Key note speaker Dr Kavita Murugakar, founder of Design Bridge Foundation, gave a presentation about the problems faced by the divyangjans in their daily routine.
Using wheelchair, blind fold and blind glasses, she gave a live demonstration of the difficulties faced by the divyangjans in daily work.
“It is important to provide facilities of directional tiles, Braille signage, tactile guiding path etc. in all government buildings and offices to help divyangs,” she said.
Eminent accessibility expert Dr Abhijeet said due to lack of ramp facilities in several government buildings, banks, hospitals, divyangjans face a lot troubles.
After the first module of the workshop, all participants were given an exposure visit to Namo Ghat and the accessibility of Divyangjans was discussed on the ramp constructed there.
Chief engineer Amarendra Tiwari, architect Abhinav Kaushal, manager (GIS) Dr Santosh Tripathi, project manager Aqueel Ahmed, public relations officer Shakambhari Nandan Sonthalia, executive engineer Lokesh Jain and others were present in the workshop mainly from Varanasi Smart City.
-
Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases on Monday from among the 59121 samples tested in the past 24-hours with a positivity rate of 0.35%, according to the health department data. Among new cases Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18, according to the data. Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.
-
To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers
Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said. Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices.
-
Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe
The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas. The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.
-
Fraudsters pose as YouTube officials, extort ₹4.68 lakh from MBA student
Mumbai A 23-year-old Masters in Business Administration student is the latest victim of an extortion racket, where he was duped of ₹4.68 lakh after scamsters posed as officers of a video sharing platform, YouTube.
-
‘Number 1’ is blue-eyed boy, second accused an approver, Anil Deshmukh tells HC seeking bail
Mumbai Seeking bail in the money laundering and extortion charges registered by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the 'number 1 beneficiary' of the extorted money i.e. former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has become the 'blue-eyed boy of central investigating agencies', whereas the second accused, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, has been made an approver against him. HC will continue hearing arguments of Deshmukh on July 19.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics