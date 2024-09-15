Injustice meted out to PDA in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh

Attacking the BJP government over law and order, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that criminals were being punished or pardoned in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of their castes. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into a jungle raj. Sisters and daughters are not safe. All claims of safety of sisters and daughters have been exposed. Instead of protecting the public, police are harassing them. Innocents people are being implicated in false cases. There is a state of anarchy in Uttar Pradesh,” he said in a statement.

“Instead of catching the real criminals, the police sometimes commit fake encounters of the poor and innocent people and even beat them to death in custody. Under the BJP government, another Dalit youth has died due to police beating in Fardan police station area of ​​​​Lakhimpur Kheri district,” the SP chief further alleged.

“The BJP government is doing injustice against the PDA—a combine of ‘Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak’ communities (backwards, Dalits and minorities). Under this government, the police atrocities against Dalit, backward and minority communities’ youths are not stopping,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The SP chief had coined the PDA term ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “No one is safe under the BJP government. No one can get justice because the BJP and the police themselves are involved in atrocities. Government-protected criminals are having a free run. The administration has no control over them. Criminals are punished or pardoned based on their caste,” he alleged.

On the alleged gang-rape in Ayodhya, the SP chief said, “The video statement of the gang-rape victim in Ayodhya has revealed the root cause for increasing harassment and atrocities against women in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Due to some insensitive police personnel, the victim had to suffer a lot in filing a report. Due to the complexity of writing a report, many crimes are not registered that boosts the morale of the criminals. Is this zero-tolerance towards crimes against women? The government should tell where has its anti-Romeo squad disappeared?,” he asked.