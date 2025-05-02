Menu Explore
Inner strength, hard work drive social change: U.P. governor

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2025 05:22 AM IST

Speaking at the launch of her biography ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’, she described the book as a narrative of empowerment, self-reliance and transformative power of hard work

Inner strength and consistent hard work are the true drivers of social transformation, said Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, UP governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath at the launch of Patel’s biography in Lucknow on May 1. (Sourced)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, UP governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath at the launch of Patel's biography in Lucknow on May 1. (Sourced)

Speaking at the launch of her biography ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’ in Lucknow, she described the book as a narrative of empowerment, self-reliance and the transformative power of hard work. The book was released by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The governor said the book not only reflects her personal story but also serves as an inspiration for others, especially women, to overcome challenges and bring about positive changes in the society.

She said the date for the book release was purposefully chosen to coincide with the Labour Day. She emphasised the importance of workers in nation-building, stating that many construction workers may not be highly educated but still build roads, bridges and buildings with precision. “To honour their hard work, this day was chosen for the launch of the book,” she said.

She also mentioned how PM Narendra Modi had washed the feet of workers who built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and how CM Yogi showed respect to those working for the Mahakumbh preparations.

Talking about her early life, she shared that she was born in a farming family in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, where water was scarce and salty. “We had land but lacked resources,” she said. Her father, a follower of Gandhian values, left his teaching job for farming and raise awareness among villagers.

Citing a personal anecdote, she said once she had to call police to stop her own nephew’s child marriage. She also led campaigns to restore respect and dignity of widows.

The governor also recalled her journey to Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of terrorism in the 1990s. “In the Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, I was the only Gujarati woman to reach Lal Chowk and hoist the national flag,” she said.

Patel also reflected on her time as the Gujarat CM and as the governor of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and now Uttar Pradesh.

