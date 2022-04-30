Inquiry ordered against madarsas run by non-Muslims
Lucknow Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmed Javed has ordered an inquiry into madarsas run by non-Muslims just for the sake of grant.
Javed said, “Legally non-Muslims are not allowed to run madarsas because they cannot teach Islamic subjects as they don’t have any knowledge about Islam. However, the madarsas are open to all human beings and people from all faiths can take education there.”
“Madarsas are facing massive fiscal challenges, and they are also going through rigorous reforms. In other words, they need reforms immediately and desperately. That’s why we need to check malpractices in the madarsa education system. Madarsas run by non-Muslims can lead to misuse of government funds,” he said.
“The madarsas are trying to overcome the lack of scientific and secular subjects in the curriculum. The aim is to make students fit for employment. The government is working aggressively to “modernise” madarsas to empower Muslim youths who have been educated in these institutions. The government wants Muslim youths to study Quran but at the same time, to also study science and modern subjects like computers,” he said.
Iftikhar Ahmed Javed has written to officials to find madarsas being run by people of other communities, as they are not entitled to do so. A madarsa can only be run by a Muslim, according to him..
Javed said, “People often accuse madarsas of misuse of government funds. If funds go to madarsas which are not run by Muslims, then obviously it is sheer misuse of funds.”
He said, “The board has inputs about the madarsas run by people of other communities in various districts of the state. I have directed the officials to identify such madarsas so that action can be taken against them.”
First-of-its-kind astronomy labs in three Bhiwani govt schools pique students’ interest
With the aim of developing scientific temper among school students and identifying those with an aptitude for it, three astronomical laboratories have been established at government schools in Bhiwani. Kalpana Chawla Astronomy Lab was set up at Bhiwani's Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School; Dr Vikram Sarabhai Astronomy Lab at Government Girls Senior Secondary School; and Rakesh Sharma Astronomy Lab at Bawani Khera's Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School.
Vij slams Congress over president reshuffle in Haryana
After former MLA Udai Bhan took over as president of the Haryana Congress replacing former parliamentarian Kumari Selja, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday linked it to feminism and called out the “real face of Congress”. Congress national president Sonia Gandhi appointed Bhan, a close aide of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday along with four working presidents.
Youth killed in road accident involving SUV of Haryana sports minister’s brother, another critical
A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the SUV of Bikramjit Singh, who is the brother of Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, allegedly hit their motorcycle on NH-152 near Thol village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased was Abhishek (34), of Kurukshetra, and injured Rahul, of Pehowa, is hospitalised. The complainant mentioned the name of driver of the SUV as Tarsem Lal, of Jainpura village in Kurukshetra.
‘Alvida ki Namaz’ offered peacefully in Uttar Pradesh with a few firsts
The 'Alvida ki Namaz' (Ramzan's last Friday prayers) was offered peacefully amidst elaborate security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh. This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers, and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits. The change was the outcome of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives regarding restricted use of loudspeakers and no blocking of roads.
Farmers protest defamation suit by Karnal cop
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, held a protest at Karnal mini-secretariat on Friday against a defamation case filed by an inspector of the Karnal police against 36 farmers, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation last year. After a brief protest, they were called by Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav.
