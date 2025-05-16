Insect attack: Pest infestation threatens this year’s bumper, juicy mango crop

Days after reports of a bountiful and luscious mango crop in the state this year, experts at the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) have said that the crop is under threat from not just one but two insect species. Ripening fruit in a mango orchard in Malihabad (HT File Photo)

Experts have confirmed a growing infestation of two dangerous pests, the fruit borer (joda keet) and the leaf-cutting semilooper which could spoil the flavour and beauty of this year’s mango harvest.

According to Dr T Damodaran, director of the ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH) in Rehmankheda, the insects are damaging mangoes from the inside out. “These pests bore holes in ripening mangoes, causing them to rot, fall prematurely, and lose market value. Meanwhile, semilooper insects are attacking the leaves, reducing the tree’s health and fruit quality,” he explained.

The situation is particularly worrying for farmers who rely on mango sales for their livelihood. “This year, the fruit size is promising due to fewer mangoes per tree. But if these pests are not controlled immediately, they could ruin an otherwise excellent harvest,” warned entomologist Dr VS Singh.

According to the horticulture scientists, there’s still time to save the crop this season. Scientists recommend spraying safe and export-approved insecticides like Emamectin Benzoate to control the pest infestation. “Special instructions were issued to target young fruits, lower tree branches, and areas where insects are visible,” said the institute.

For farmers planning to export mangoes, experts advise using only certified pesticides to maintain international quality standards.