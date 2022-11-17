Inspect paddy centres, stop stubble-burning: U.P. chief secretary

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to regularly carry out inspections of paddy procurement centres in the state to ensure farmers did not have to face any inconvenience in selling their produce.

Holding a meeting through video conference here on Wednesday, he also directed officials to set up special control rooms in all districts to dispose of farmers’ complaints. He ordered strict action against middlemen and people storing paddy illegally.

Mishra further directed officials to generate awareness among farmers telling them about the adverse environmental impact of stubble-burning. He said officials should camp in sensitive villages to curb incidents of crop fires. He stressed on the need to popularise the ‘parali do, khad lo’, programme.

The CS said intensive fogging drives must be carried out on a war footing to combat dengue and other viral diseases.

Mishra attends day-long workshop

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra participated in a day-long workshop on ‘Enabled Ecosystem for Women Safety and Empowerment’ at Yojana Bhawan, along with senior officials from 18 states and union territories through video-conferencing.

In his address, the chief secretary said that both men and women have equal rights in the country. “Today, women’s participation is increasing rapidly in every sector like police, medicine, education, technical and professional education, higher education, secondary education, basic education, Panchayati Raj. In today’s era, women are not weak or behind anyone. The power of women should be raised economically.”

He said that in the last five and a half years, the chief minister launched Mission Shakti for women’s empowerment. To solve the problem of female foeticide, the first informer scheme was launched and then the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala scheme was given a fillip.

The second conference of chief secretaries will be held on the theme of ‘Developed India - Reaching the End’. In this, brainstorming will be done by the government of India with the chief secretaries of all the states attending the conference. Uttar Pradesh has been designated as the lead state (convenor) to create an ecosystem for the sub-theme women empowerment, specific sector women safety and empowerment.