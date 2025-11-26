Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

International photo exhibition concludes at UP State Lalit Kal Akademi

ByS Farah Rizvi
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 06:03 pm IST

The international photo exhibition showcasing works from 79 photographers across 23 countries concluded in the city

The International Photo Exhibition, organised by the Dum Dum Photographic Association of Kolkata along with the Awadh Photographic Society, concluded at the State Lalit Kala Academy, Qaiserbagh, on Wednesday.

The international photo exhibition
The international photo exhibition

The winners were selected by national and international jury members. Photographers from 38 countries participated in this contest and were awarded the gold and silver medals. The president, secretary, and other members of the association were present at the exhibition. From Lucknow, the vice president of the Awadh Photographic Society, Lokesh Kumar Rastogi, and the secretary, Arunaa Singh, were present.

Dr Abhoy Nath Ganguly, President of the association, thanked all for their gracious presence, encouraging everyone to appreciate, enjoy, and celebrate the power of creativity expressed through the universal language of photography.

Presenting the exhibition report, Prof. Biswatosh Sengupta, Joint Secretary of the organisation, stated that 594 prints were submitted by 79 photographers from 23 countries, out of which only 86 prints were selected by an eminent panel of jurors for display.

The FIAP gold medal was won by Durgesh Nandani for her photograph-Windmills in Sea.

News / Cities / Lucknow / International photo exhibition concludes at UP State Lalit Kal Akademi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The International Photo Exhibition, hosted by the Dum Dum Photographic Association and Awadh Photographic Society, concluded at the State Lalit Kala Academy with participants from 38 countries. Notable awards included the FIAP gold medal for Durgesh Nandani's "Windmills in Sea." A total of 594 prints were submitted, with only 86 selected for display, showcasing exceptional global talent.