International photo exhibition concludes at UP State Lalit Kal Akademi

The International Photo Exhibition, organised by the Dum Dum Photographic Association of Kolkata along with the Awadh Photographic Society, concluded at the State Lalit Kala Academy, Qaiserbagh, on Wednesday. The international photo exhibition

The winners were selected by national and international jury members. Photographers from 38 countries participated in this contest and were awarded the gold and silver medals. The president, secretary, and other members of the association were present at the exhibition. From Lucknow, the vice president of the Awadh Photographic Society, Lokesh Kumar Rastogi, and the secretary, Arunaa Singh, were present.

Dr Abhoy Nath Ganguly, President of the association, thanked all for their gracious presence, encouraging everyone to appreciate, enjoy, and celebrate the power of creativity expressed through the universal language of photography.

Presenting the exhibition report, Prof. Biswatosh Sengupta, Joint Secretary of the organisation, stated that 594 prints were submitted by 79 photographers from 23 countries, out of which only 86 prints were selected by an eminent panel of jurors for display.

The FIAP gold medal was won by Durgesh Nandani for her photograph-Windmills in Sea.