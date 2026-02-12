Inter-state criminal with ₹50,000 bounty killed in police encounter in UP

An inter-state criminal carrying a reward of ₹50,000 was killed during a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, senior police officials said. Several cases against him were registered in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, among other places. (Representative file photo)

The deceased has been identified as Amjad, a resident of Harsauli village, who was wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and offences under the Gangster Act. He had nearly 40 criminal cases registered against him across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, police said.

According to senior police officials, a joint team of Budhana, Titavi and Shahpur police was conducting an operation on Thursday when the accused opened fire at the police personnel. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Amjad sustained gunshot injuries.

“He was immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre in Budhana for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries during medical care,” a senior police officer said.

Police officials said Amjad was wanted in two recent cases registered at Budhana police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and had been evading arrest for a long time.

The deputy inspector general of police (IGP), Saharanpur Range, had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for his arrest.

During the exchange of fire, sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar and constable Ishfaq also sustained gunshot injuries.

“Both injured policemen are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable,” senior officials added.

Describing the criminal profile of the deceased, police said Amjad was an inter-state criminal of notorious nature, involved in murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal arms possession, and narcotics-related offences.

Several cases against him were registered in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, Haridwar, Churu (Rajasthan), Gopalganj (Bihar), and Bijnor.

Senior police officials said further legal formalities are being completed, and departmental procedures related to the encounter are underway.