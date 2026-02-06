Criminal arrested after encounter with police in Sohna

A repeat offender was arrested after an encounter with the Gurugram police crime branch team near Raipur village in Sohna late Wednesday night, officials said Thursday. Preliminary investigations reveal ten pending theft cases against him in Faridabad, Nuh, and Gurugram. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect was identified as Raashid, 30, from Deeg in Rajasthan. He surrendered after a chase and was hospitalised for a bullet injury, police said. “Based on a tip-off, the crime branch of Sohna police station planned a blockade near Raipur. Upon seeing the police, he attempted to flee via the Sohna-Alwar Road; however, the motorcycle lost its balance and tripped,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

According to officials, Raashid then opened fire twice. Sub-Inspector Vinay narrowly escaped one bullet; another hit a police car bumper. “Despite repeated warnings, police had to fire two shots in return, one striking Raashid’s left leg,” the officer added.

Raashid was admitted to a government hospital, officers added. Preliminary investigations reveal ten pending theft cases against him in Faridabad, Nuh, and Gurugram.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and mischief of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act at Bhondsi police station. “He will be formally placed under arrest after doctors declare him medically fit,” the senior official said.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said one unnumbered motorcycle, a pistol, and four empty bullet shells were recovered. “Teams of forensic science and the station house officer later inspected the crime scene,” Turan said, adding investigations are underway into his criminal links.