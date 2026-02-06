Shamli encounter: Reward-carrying criminal wanted in Delhi, NCR killed

A reward-carrying criminal with cases against his name in Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Haryana was gunned down in a late-night police encounter on the Jhinjhana–Kaserwa road, Shamli district. Rehan carried a ₹50,000 reward on his head. However, an accomplice managed to flee from the spot, while a police constable sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police recovered a sophisticated Italian pistol from the criminal. He was wanted by Delhi police where 57 cases were registered against him. Besides 40 other cases were registered in western UP and Haryana.

According to NP Singh, superintendent of police (SP), police received information late on Thursday night and acting on the tip-off, a joint team of Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the location.

On spotting the police, the criminals opened fire in which constable Sumit Baisla, posted at Shamli Kotwali, was injured. Police retaliated, during which Rehan - identified as a resident of Zakir Nagar, Gali No. 21, Okhla, Delhi - was seriously injured. Taking advantage of the darkness, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Rehan was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SP Singh reached the spot soon after receiving information and inspected the scene. He said that Rehan had a long criminal history, with more than 90 cases registered against him across Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Haryana, including several cases of robbery.

Police are collecting detailed information about his criminal record. A 9 mm Beretta pistol (made in Italy), a .32 bore country-made firearm along with live bullets and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

SP NP Singh said that earlier on Thursday evening, Rahul, a resident of Fatehpur, and his friend were traveling by motorcycle from Shamli to Fatehpur when Rehan and his accomplice stopped them and robbed them at gunpoint. Cash, mobile phones, and a ring were looted during the incident. An FIR was registered in this connection at Babri police station. The looted mobile phone, ring, and other items have since been recovered.