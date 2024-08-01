Int’l legal framework for criminal trials of foreign nationals needed: Allahabad HC

While denying bail to a Chinese citizen accused of operating an international criminal network in India while overstaying his visa and engaging in various unlawful activities, the Allahabad high court on Wednesday emphasised the need for an international legal framework to address the criminal trials of foreign nationals engaged in business in India. The bail application of Chinese national Ryen @ Ren Chao was rejected. (For Representation)

Justice Ajay Bhanot rejected the bail application of Chinese national Ryen @ Ren Chao, who along with his accomplices allegedly facilitated the illegal entry and exit of Chinese nationals, created fake identity documents and operated a hotel as a hub for their activities.

He allegedly entered India on a work visa for Shenzhen Luckin Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. but never worked there. Instead, he illegally worked for a company named HTZN, which worked for extracting chips from e-waste without authorisation. He resided in India even after expiry of his visa at an address different from the one on his visa.

“He allegedly used HTZN as a front for unlawful activities. HTZN was linked to a network of sham companies engaged in criminal activities, including illegal chip exports, money laundering through gaming apps, and defrauding Indian investors,” the court said.

“International criminal networks which are managed by Chinese nationals with Indian accomplices as in the instant case significantly impact the national security...What aggravates the crime further is that many beneficiaries of the crime proceeds are foreigners living abroad who are not even amenable to Indian law and whose identities are effectively concealed,” the court observed.