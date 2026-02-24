Invest in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi makes strong pitch to Indians in Singapore

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pitched Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination and highlighted the state’s strengths while addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore on the first day of his visit Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore on Monday. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

Vision and strategic execution have resulted in Uttar Pradesh’s economy tripling over the past 9 years, with per capita income also witnessing almost threefold growth, he said.

Inviting everyone to invest in Uttar Pradesh, explore tourism and form industrial partnerships, the chief minister said that the coming times hold even greater possibilities for the state.

“Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, is witnessing a transformation that is the result of 9 years of commitment, good governance, and visionary leadership,” he said.

He described Uttar Pradesh as the confluence of heritage and development, and highlighted a vast improvement in law and order.

He added that today Uttar Pradesh accounts for around 55% of the mobile phones and nearly 60% of the electronic components manufactured in India.

More than 34 sectoral policies have been implemented in the state. A 75,000-acre land bank is available. Cluster-based industrial areas have been developed. Uninterrupted power supply and robust law and order are providing a favourable environment for investment, the chief minister added.

Every citizen of the state is now peacefully participating in the mainstream of development, he said.

Appreciating the enthusiasm and dedication of the Indian diaspora, he said that India’s cultural roots are so deep that even thousands of kilometres away, Indians remain connected to their identity and values.

“The Indian community living in any corner of the world, carries an unbreakable bond and affection for its motherland, which inspires all of us to contribute to India’s development,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh was once known for riots and curfews but today it has become the centre of development, investment, faith, industrial progress, and global trust, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told Indian diaspora in Singapore.

“Now it is not the same Uttar Pradesh of riots. Na curfew hai, na danga, ab UP mein sab changa,” he said.

He also extended greetings to everyone for the upcoming Holi festival.

He asserted that the Ram Temple is not merely a religious place but a symbol of India’s cultural dignity and self-pride.

The redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham represents the establishment of our eternal traditions in a modern form, while the holy land of Mathura-Vrindavan is the living embodiment of India’s devotion and spirituality, he added

The grand spectacle of harmony could be seen at the Maha Kumbh, where millions of devotees could a holy dip together at the Sangam, where there is no high or low, and everyone chants “Har-Har Gange” in unison. This is the soul of India and also its strength, the chief minister said.

He recalled the saying of an ancient sage: “Durlabham Bharate janma, manushyam tatra durlabham,” meaning that to be born on the sacred land of India is rare, and to be born as a human there is a great fortune. Every Indian should feel proud that their ancestral roots are in India, and those roots continue to connect them with their motherland.”

“Debt of one’s mother and motherland lasts a lifetime. Indian culture teaches us to act with complete gratitude and responsibility toward the land we live on. This is the essence of Indian values,” he said.

Referring to the universal perspective of Sanatan tradition, he said that India gave the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” centuries ago, meaning the whole world is one family.

“The concept of the ‘Global Village’ that is popular in the world today was established by India thousands of years ago. Unity in diversity, mutual respect despite differences, and collective progress as one family are the true identity of India,” he said.

Adityanath also said that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” is the modern expression of this Indian philosophy. Development is possible only when there is a spirit of collectiveness and gratitude, he said, adding that every citizen’s contribution is important, and it is through this participation that the new India is moving forward.

He also said that today’s India is confidently showcasing its strength and capability on the global stage. Soon, India will become the world’s third-largest economy. This is not just a goal but a firm resolve. India’s achievements in digital revolution, start-up culture, and innovation are unprecedented.

Referring to the recently held ‘AI Impact Summit’ in New Delhi, the chief minister said that heads of state from over 20 countries and representatives from more than 100 countries participated, acknowledging India’s growing global role. Even the developed nations of the world have wholeheartedly praised the initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the welfare of 140 crore Indians and the global community.

Finance and parliamentary affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and additional chief secretary finance Deepak Kumar, India’s high commissioner to Singapore Shilpak N. Ambule, and founder of Global Indian School, Atul, along with other officials, were also present.