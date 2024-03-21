IPL-2024 matches in Lucknow to see arrangements like IPL-2023

Security arrangements like those made during the IPL matches of 2023 in Lucknow will be followed this time as well, said Lucknow police on Thursday. JCP (L&O) holding a meeting with all the stakeholders on Thursday ahead of IPL matches (HT Photo)

“The security arrangements and traffic arrangements made earlier during IPL 2023 and World Cup matches will be maintained as before and colour-coded parking spaces, duty cards etc. will be issued in the same manner,” said joint commissioner of police, law and order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal.

A meeting was held by the JCP, L&O on the premises of Ekana Stadium regarding the security arrangements and traffic arrangements of the IPL matches to be held in Lucknow in which officials of the BCCI, UPCA, Lucknow SuperGiants, and other officials were present.

Four-level security system

This year too, there will be four levels of security levels including Inner Cordon, Middle Cordon, Outer Cordon and Outermost Cordon.

“Apart from this, traffic police personnel will also be deployed at parking lots. The only route for vehicles is via Shaheed Path to Ahimamau and from there to HCL Tiraha.

Similarly, the exit route for vehicles will be from the new ramp built near Palassio Mall on Ahimamau Tiraha and Shaheed Path. All pick and drop points will be made on the other side of Shaheed Path towards PHQ where private vehicles, autos, taxis, buses etc. will be able to drop off and pick up spectators.