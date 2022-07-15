Irani gang duo back in custody 48 hours after escape: Police
Nearly 48 hours after escaping from police custody, two members of the notorious ‘Irani gang’ were arrested again on Friday morning in a joint operation by Rae Bareli police and local police from Farrukhabad.
The duo had escaped from the Rae Bareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow on Wednesday. They were under treatment for injuries they suffered in their legs during a police encounter on July 9 in Rae Bareli’s Dalmau police station limits.
The accused -- Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan -- were admitted to the trauma centre on Monday. The duo escaped from the trauma centre around 6:22 am on Wednesday when no security personnel were present at the trauma centre.
In the incident, an FIR was registered against the two accused for escaping from police custody and for the negligence of duty against the seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and five constables. The Rae Bareli superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi suspended all the police personnel deployed for the security of the duo and formed eight teams for arresting the accused again.
The Rae Bareli police informed that the accused revealed that after escaping from the trauma centre at KGMU, they first cut plasters on their legs and then reached the city railway station from where they boarded the Chappra-Farrukhabad train. The police had managed to get CCTV footage of the railway platform, in which the duo was seen boarding the train. The Farrukhabad police were alerted. The duo was finally arrested in Farrukhabad.
The Irani gang’s network is spread across the country, and the two accused, who escaped from custody, had given the police some tough time as they frequently changed personal appearances to avoid getting caught. Police said both Inzamam and Irfan duped people by masquerading as police or government officers.
-
Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister
Urban development minister AK Sharma has said the state government is trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive urban development and integration of citizen services. “We want to build new cities in new India with the 'from good to great' motto in mind,” he explained while briefing media persons on the urban development department's achievements during the government's first 100 days here on Friday.
-
Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases
Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday. The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166.
-
NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country
Banaras Hindu University climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday. As per the rankings, BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India's 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country.
-
ED seizes ₹11.88 cr, Soren’s aide says his assets accounted for
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 11.88 crore kept in bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.
-
Patna top cop clears air on likening PFI and RSS
M S Dhillon, who is facing a lot of flak from the BJP for drawing parallels between RSS and Popular Front of India training, on Friday clarified he was only quoting from the documents seized from the arrested PFI members.
