Irani gang duo back in custody 48 hours after escape: Police

Nearly 48 hours after escaping from police custody, two members of the notorious ‘Irani gang’ were arrested again on Friday morning in a joint operation by Rae Bareli police and local police from Farrukhabad.

The duo had escaped from the Rae Bareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow on Wednesday. They were under treatment for injuries they suffered in their legs during a police encounter on July 9 in Rae Bareli’s Dalmau police station limits.

The accused -- Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan -- were admitted to the trauma centre on Monday. The duo escaped from the trauma centre around 6:22 am on Wednesday when no security personnel were present at the trauma centre.

In the incident, an FIR was registered against the two accused for escaping from police custody and for the negligence of duty against the seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and five constables. The Rae Bareli superintendent of police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi suspended all the police personnel deployed for the security of the duo and formed eight teams for arresting the accused again.

The Rae Bareli police informed that the accused revealed that after escaping from the trauma centre at KGMU, they first cut plasters on their legs and then reached the city railway station from where they boarded the Chappra-Farrukhabad train. The police had managed to get CCTV footage of the railway platform, in which the duo was seen boarding the train. The Farrukhabad police were alerted. The duo was finally arrested in Farrukhabad.

The Irani gang’s network is spread across the country, and the two accused, who escaped from custody, had given the police some tough time as they frequently changed personal appearances to avoid getting caught. Police said both Inzamam and Irfan duped people by masquerading as police or government officers.